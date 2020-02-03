Their candidate wasn't viable, so now they're supporting Cory Booker

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some supporters backing non-viable candidates at a Des Moines caucus have decided to band together to support Cory Booker — who dropped out of the race last month.

The move means they declined to support viable candidates like Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

About viability and realignment: At the start of the caucuses, voters split up into groups dedicated to their first presidential candidate of choice. Typically, a candidate needs 15% of the vote to remain viable, as determined by the amount of people participating in the precinct location, but smaller locations may have different viability thresholds.

If a candidate is not viable after that first round, their voters can realign to another viable candidate — or join together to create a group in support of another candidate that meets the threshold.