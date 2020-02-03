The 2020 Iowa caucuses
The company behind Iowa app apologizes for problems
Shadow Inc., the company behind the app used by Iowa Democrats last night, has apologized in its first public comment about the problems.
“We sincerely regret the delay in the reporting of the results of last night’s Iowa caucuses and the uncertainty it has caused to the candidates, their campaigns, and Democratic caucus-goers,” the company said in a tweet.
Here's the rest of the company's statement:
"As the Iowa Democratic Party has confirmed, the underlying data and collection process via Shadow’s mobile caucus app was sound and accurate, but our process to transmit that caucus results data generated via the app to the IDP was not.
Importantly, this issue did not affect the underlying caucus results data. We worked as quickly as possible overnight to resolve this issue, and the IDP has worked diligently to verify results.
Shadow is an independent, for-profit technology company that contracted with the Iowa Democratic Party to build a caucus reporting mobile app, which was optional for local officials to use. The goal of the app was to ensure accuracy in a complex reporting process.
We will apply the lessons learned in the future, and have already corrected the underlying technology issue. We take these issues very seriously, and are committed to improving and evolving to support the Democratic Party’s goal of modernizing its election processes."
Some background: The app was built to collect and report the caucus results, but some precinct officials said they had issues reporting the results of their caucuses through the app.
The software issues were the start of a cascading series of problems — including difficulties getting through on the phone to report results after precinct officials had trouble with the app — that led the Iowa Democratic Party to hold off on releasing results last night.
Officials from multiple precincts described to CNN having problems with the app and the reporting process, though some others did say the software performed as needed.
Democratic senators criticize the Iowa caucuses
Democratic senators on Capitol Hill cast doubts on the Iowa caucus following last night's app snafu.
“Yeah I think it needs to be changed,” said Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado and presidential candidate.
Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate minority whip, told reporters today that “we got to take a look at it as a party,” when asked about the Iowa caucuses.
“The caucus approach, as curious and quaint and interesting as it is, just runs counter to our basic feelings about voting in this country,” Durbin said.
“To think about the blood, sweat and tears and millions of dollars that went into that Iowa caucus and right now it’s turned into a political asterisk. We just don’t know if it’s going to end up with a credible result and that’s a shame for everyone involved," he added.
Sen. Tim Kaine, the former vice presidential candidate and former Democratic National Committee chair, said what happened in Iowa was “so unfortunate.”
Kaine also scoffed at the notion of just releasing a chunk of the election results tonight (Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson Mandy McClure announced today that they will release "the majority of caucus results" at 5 p.m. ET.)
“I wouldn’t do it," Kaine said. "I think they should wait until they can have 100%. What if they announce 50% and it turns out the second 50% is dramatically different."
Sanders says he's "disappointed" with how last night went
Sen. Bernie Sanders told reporters that he was “disappointed” with how last night went and said it is not good for democracy, especially for people who came out to caucus for the first time.
"Obviously, I am disappointed. I suspect I could speak for all the candidates all of their supporters and the people of Iowa, that the Iowa Democratic Party has not been able to come up with timely election results. I can't understand why that happened but it has happened," he said.
Sanders said it was wrong of Joe Biden's campaign to cast doubts on the results and added that it was wrong for Pete Buttigieg to declare victory last night. Sanders said he thinks turnout will be in line with 2016, and he wished it was higher. Asked how he thinks Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price has handled the situation, Sanders said he has not been talking to Price, and that his senior adviser has.
Asked if he got any sleep last night, Sanders said “not enough.”
Caucus results will come at 5 p.m. ET, Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson says
Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson Mandy McClure officially announced in a statement that they will release "the majority of caucus results" at 5 p.m. ET.
"Moving forward — just like we would would have on caucus night — we will continue to release results as we are able to," she said.
McClure continued: "We are also executing our plans and procedures to gather the paper documents and chasing any additional precincts to report results as we normally would on caucus night."
Pete Buttigieg claims Iowa victory again
At his second official campaign stop of the day, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg again claimed victory in Iowa.
“We are still waiting for some math but we have arrived with momentum .... and we’ve arrived victorious,” Buttigieg told the crowd in New Hampshire.
This is the second time Buttigieg has declared victory. Buttigieg claimed victory while speaking to supporters on Monday night. "By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious," he said
In an interview with CNN today, Buttigieg cited his campaign's internal data from the caucuses.
Remember: The outcome of the Iowa Democratic caucuses remains unknown. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price told Democratic campaigns on a call that the "majority of results" will be released by 5 p.m. ET today, a source said.
Nevada Democrats won't use app at center of confusion
The Nevada State Democratic Party released a statement today saying they will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus.
"NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22nd. We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward," Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II said in the statement.
CNN reported earlier that the company that developed the Iowa app had also been contracted to work with the Nevada Democratic Party.
Iowa Democratic Party chair says "more than 50%" of results will be released
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price told Democratic campaigns on a call that "more than 50 percent of all results" will be released.
"We want to get some results out there,” Price told Democratic campaigns on a call with the Iowa Democratic Party that CNN obtained the number for.
He said he is continuing to work through the process of determining what percentage of Iowa results will be released.
"Majority of results" will be released by 5 p.m. ET
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price told the presidential campaigns this morning that they plan to “release the majority of results that we have by 4 p.m. today,” according to a source on the call. That is 5 p.m. ET.
The call is ongoing.
Caucus chair says he used backchannel to the Iowa Democratic Party after app attempt failed
Bill Brauch’s Apple ID eventually did him in.
Brauch, the caucus chair for precinct 59, a 511-person site in Des Moines, downloaded the Iowa Democratic Party’s app last week, tested it and believed it was working fine.
But on the night of the caucus, about 30 minutes before counting began, Brauch tested it again and a “glitch” made it so that only the left side of his iPad keyboard popped up, meaning he could only type numbers and letters on the left. That, obviously, made it impossible to use.
Brauch called the Democratic Party hotline and was told to change the settings and “unload the app and then reload it.”
“That required me to access my Apple password, which I did not have with me, so at that point that app wasn’t on my iPad,” he said with a slight laugh, meaning when people began caucusing at his site, they had no app to use.
Brauch then turned to the traditional way – over the phone – but was initially put on hold for 15 minutes before hanging up.
He then opted to use a backchannel he had to the Iowa Democratic Party’s boiler room. His caucus secretary knew someone in the room, so she called the person and they reported the data that way – via a backchannel, not on the official hotline.
“We were lucky that we had that inside person,” he said. “We had unique access because of that relationship.”
“The whole thing is disappointing to me,” he said. “The caucus itself ran smoothly, the new slightly revised rules and the presidential preference cards were not a problem, we found a way to do it in a way that was organized. And people had a good experience at the caucus.”