Deval Patrick takes a shot at fellow Democratic candidates

Linda Nelson, a Democratic caucus chair in Pottawattamie County, was among the first to publicly sound the alarm yesterday about concerns with the app used to count Iowa caucus results.

When CNN talked to her on Monday afternoon, she said she kept getting an error message when she entered her PIN. Nelson said she planned to do it the old-fashioned way — by calling in her results.

That turned out to be impossible, as the phone lines were jammed. Nelson texted a picture of her Caucus Math Sheet to Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, and went to bed.

Nelson said she got a call from the Iowa Democratic Party at 1:23 a.m., and she shared the totals with them after "both alignments and delegate distribution."

"They are probably still making calls," she said via text.

Indeed they are. A senior Democratic official tells CNN they estimate that about 250 precincts are still outstanding.

Nelson shared this photo of the Caucus Math Sheet, which shows Amy Klobuchar carried her precinct, winning four delegates, followed by Joe Biden with three, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren each with two: