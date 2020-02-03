The 2020 Iowa caucuses
Deval Patrick takes a shot at fellow Democratic candidates
Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick took a shot at his fellow candidates, in the face of uncertainty over the results of the Iowa caucuses.
“One candidate is calling the results into question because he apparently didn’t do well. Another is declaring victory without any votes being confirmed. The way to beat Donald Trump isn’t to act like Donald Trump. Our party and our country deserve better," he said in a statement.
While the outcome of the Iowa Democratic caucuses still remains unknown, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg declared victory before the results were released.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential campaigns remained in the dark this morning over when and how many results of the Iowa caucuses will be released, two officials tell CNN. Without knowing who won the first contest of the 2020 race, many candidates departed Iowa and traveled to New Hampshire, where the state's primary will be held next week.
Iowa Democrats will huddle again with campaigns to go over caucus results
Iowa Democratic Chairman Troy Price is holding another conference call this morning with representatives of the Democratic presidential campaigns. Until now, campaigns have told CNN that they’ve been in the dark.
Price released a statement this morning, explaining the inconsistencies in the reports.
"Because of the required paper documentation, we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the app and used to calculate State Delegate Equivalents is valid and accurate. Precinct level results are still being reported to the IDP. While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld," Price said.
Iowa Democratic officials woke her up to get results
Linda Nelson, a Democratic caucus chair in Pottawattamie County, was among the first to publicly sound the alarm yesterday about concerns with the app used to count Iowa caucus results.
When CNN talked to her on Monday afternoon, she said she kept getting an error message when she entered her PIN. Nelson said she planned to do it the old-fashioned way — by calling in her results.
That turned out to be impossible, as the phone lines were jammed. Nelson texted a picture of her Caucus Math Sheet to Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, and went to bed.
Nelson said she got a call from the Iowa Democratic Party at 1:23 a.m., and she shared the totals with them after "both alignments and delegate distribution."
"They are probably still making calls," she said via text.
Indeed they are. A senior Democratic official tells CNN they estimate that about 250 precincts are still outstanding.
Nelson shared this photo of the Caucus Math Sheet, which shows Amy Klobuchar carried her precinct, winning four delegates, followed by Joe Biden with three, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren each with two:
Senior Iowa Dem says the "goal today is clarity and getting to results"
A senior Iowa Democratic tells CNN that while the “goal today is clarity and getting to results,” the source was unable to commit that all results will be released today.
The party will hold another call with campaigns later this morning, the Democrat said, and right now the party is wholly focused on “working towards today” for getting results out.
The Democrats described a chaotic and tense situation inside the Iowa Democratic Party’s boiler room at the Iowa Events Center on last night and this morning, with top party officials making the “strategic decision not to release any data that has any questions.”
“There was not going to be a good choice here and to buckle under the pressure to kick something out last night that was wrong would have been much worse,” the Iowa Democrat said.
Iowa Democratic Party says it will release results "as soon as possible today"
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said in a new statement that it would release caucuses results "as soon as possible today."
Read the full statement:
“Last night, more than 1,600 precinct caucuses gathered across the state of Iowa and at satellite caucuses around the world to demonstrate our shared values and goal of taking back the White House. The many volunteers running caucus sites, new voters registering as Democrats, and neighbors talking to each other about the future of our country demonstrated the strength of our party.
We have every indication that our systems were secure and there was not a cyber security intrusion. In preparation for the caucuses, our systems were tested by independent cybersecurity consultants.
As precinct caucus results started coming in, the IDP ran them through an accuracy and quality check. It became clear that there were inconsistencies with the reports. The underlying cause of these inconsistencies was not immediately clear, and required investigation, which took time.
As this investigation unfolded, IDP staff activated pre-planned backup measures and entered data manually. This took longer than expected.
As part of our investigation, we determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound. While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed. The application’s reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately.
Because of the required paper documentation, we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the app and used to calculate State Delegate Equivalents is valid and accurate. Precinct level results are still being reported to the IDP. While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld.”
Trump weighs in on Iowa results
President Trump is now defending the state of Iowa and blaming Democrats for the delay in results.
"It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!" Trump tweeted this morning.
Meanwhile, Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann also weighed in on the delay last night.
Kaufmann worked closely alongside Iowa Democratic Party officials for the past four years, calling himself a “relentless supporter” of preserving Iowa’s “first in the nation” caucus status.
“I know the process well that the Democrats are using," Kaufmann told CNN.
“We’re talking about a delay in reporting – and both parties have learned this – it’s much important to get this count right and perhaps wait, perhaps miss a deadline, than to put out inaccurate results,” he said.
Iowa precinct chair says the app got stuck on the last step
A precinct chair in Iowa said the app got stuck on the last step when reporting results. It was uploading a picture of the precinct’s results.
The chair said they were finally able to upload, so they took a screenshot. The app then showed different numbers than what they had submitted as captured in their screenshot.
Problematic software used in Iowa also set to be used in Nevada, sources say
The mobile app that was used to collect and report caucus results in Iowa last night was built by Shadow Inc. that launched last year, a person familiar with the app told CNN.
The same app is due to be used in Nevada, the person said. CNN has reached out to the Nevada Democratic Party for comment.
The software issues were the start of a cascading series of problem — including difficult getting through on the phone to report results — that led the Democratic party to hold off on releasing results on Monday night.
Officials from multiple precincts described to CNN having problems with the app and the reporting process, though some others did say the software performed as needed.
Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told CNN early Tuesday morning that tests of the app last week did not go entirely smoothly. Last Thursday, Bagniewski advised precinct chairs who couldn’t get the app to work to call in their results to the Iowa Democratic Party.
In a statement Monday night, Iowa's Democratic Party said “this is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or intrusion.”
CNN review of IDP’s expenditures showed that it had made payments to Shadow in 2019, totaling more than $60,000.
Shadow is connected to another group, ACRONYM. Early Tuesday morning, ACRONYM spokesperson Kyle Tharp tweeted a statement distancing the group from Shadow.
“ACRONYM is a nonprofit and not a technology company,” said Tharp. "As such, we have not provided any technology to the Iowa Democratic Party, Presidential campaigns, or the Democratic National Committee.”
Tharp acknowledged ACRONYM’s role as one of a number of investors in Shadow. But he added that “we, like everyone else, are eagerly awaiting more information from the Iowa Democratic Party with respect to what happened.”
Last January, however, ACRONYM founder Tara McGowan tweeted proudly that ACRONYM was “launching” Shadow.
Buttigieg campaign proceeding as normal in New Hampshire despite reporting glitch
Pete Buttigieg's campaign is proceeding as normal in New Hampshire, according to Kevin Donohoe, the campaign's communications director in the state.
Buttigieg will focus on making his pitch to undeclared or independent voters, who make up about 40% of the electorate in the state.
In addition to connecting with Democrats, he is looking to connect with voters here who want a Washington outsider, and someone separate from partisan fighting in DC, Donohoe said. Buttigieg will continue to focus on flipped counties and courting future former Republicans, much like he did in Iowa.