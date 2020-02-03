The 2020 Iowa caucuses
Problematic software used in Iowa also set to be used in Nevada, sources say
The mobile app that was used to collect and report caucus results in Iowa last night was built by Shadow Inc. that launched last year, a person familiar with the app told CNN.
The same app is due to be used in Nevada, the person said. CNN has reached out to the Nevada Democratic Party for comment.
The software issues were the start of a cascading series of problem — including difficult getting through on the phone to report results — that led the Democratic party to hold off on releasing results on Monday night.
Officials from multiple precincts described to CNN having problems with the app and the reporting process, though some others did say the software performed as needed.
Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told CNN early Tuesday morning that tests of the app last week did not go entirely smoothly. Last Thursday, Bagniewski advised precinct chairs who couldn’t get the app to work to call in their results to the Iowa Democratic Party.
In a statement Monday night, Iowa's Democratic Party said “this is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or intrusion.”
CNN review of IDP’s expenditures showed that it had made payments to Shadow in 2019, totaling more than $60,000.
Shadow is connected to another group, ACRONYM. Early Tuesday morning, ACRONYM spokesperson Kyle Tharp tweeted a statement distancing the group from Shadow.
“ACRONYM is a nonprofit and not a technology company,” said Tharp. "As such, we have not provided any technology to the Iowa Democratic Party, Presidential campaigns, or the Democratic National Committee.”
Tharp acknowledged ACRONYM’s role as one of a number of investors in Shadow. But he added that “we, like everyone else, are eagerly awaiting more information from the Iowa Democratic Party with respect to what happened.”
Last January, however, ACRONYM founder Tara McGowan tweeted proudly that ACRONYM was “launching” Shadow.
Buttigieg campaign proceeding as normal in New Hampshire despite reporting glitch
Pete Buttigieg's campaign is proceeding as normal in New Hampshire, according to Kevin Donohoe, the campaign's communications director in the state.
Buttigieg will focus on making his pitch to undeclared or independent voters, who make up about 40% of the electorate in the state.
In addition to connecting with Democrats, he is looking to connect with voters here who want a Washington outsider, and someone separate from partisan fighting in DC, Donohoe said. Buttigieg will continue to focus on flipped counties and courting future former Republicans, much like he did in Iowa.
App problems apparently surfaced last week
Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski, whose county includes Des Moines and has 177 precincts, said his precinct chairs had tested the mobile app used to report the results and some were having trouble — so last Thursday, he told those who couldn’t get the app to work to call in their results to the Iowa Democratic Party as they had in previous years.
Some precinct chairs told him they’d been on hold for an hour and a half to two hours — and sometimes had their calls disconnected after getting through.
He and other Polk County officials asked precinct chairs who hadn’t reported their results to take pictures of their tallies and send them to the county party’s executive director.
She then tried to drive them to the state party headquarters. She arrived at about 9:15 p.m., but was turned away, and told that precinct chairs should call their results in as usual.
Bagniewski said he has the boxes with paper results from the county’s precincts, but no way of reporting them to the state party. Some precinct chairs told him either the app worked or they successfully phoned in their results.
“There’s no way to report them. We’ve got them,” he said.
Democratic candidates remain in the dark about the timing of Iowa caucus results
Democratic presidential campaigns remain in the dark this morning over when – and how many – results of the Iowa caucuses will be released today, two officials say.
“We haven’t heard a word from them overnight,” a senior adviser to a Democratic campaign told CNN. “They are in bunker mentality.”
As the nation woke up on Tuesday, results from Monday's Iowa caucuses still had not been announced. The last word the campaigns heard from the Iowa Democratic Party came during a contentious telephone conference call shortly after midnight. Campaigns were told that the state party had results from about 35% of precincts, but it was unclear whether those would have to be recounted.
The party is working to resolve “inconsistencies” from three sets of data recorded by precinct chairs across the state, but it remains unclear the scope of the inconsistencies.
The Democratic National Committee has also been quiet about the Iowa caucus debacle, despite working hand-in-hand for months with the Iowa Democratic Party ahead of the caucuses.
No Iowa results tonight until "sometime Tuesday - at least"
Presidential campaigns have been told tonight to not expect any results from the Iowa caucuses until at some point on Tuesday, two officials tell CNN.
“At this point now they need to get it right,” one official said.
On a second call with the campaigns on Tuesday morning, leaders of the Iowa Democratic Party told campaign representatives that they will not be releasing any data tonight, according to a source with knowledge of the call.
An Iowa Democratic official said results are still being collected now — and will be overnight if the precinct chairs keep calling them in. There was no estimated time given to campaigns.
“They literally have no verified results,” a senior campaign adviser said. “We won’t know anything until some time Tuesday — at least.”
Biden spokeswoman says campaign has 'real concerns' about "integrity of the process"
Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications director, told CNN's John Berman Tuesday morning that the campaign has "real concerns about the integrity of the process."
"I think there were significant failures in the process last night that should give voters concern," Bedingfield said, citing the an apparent issue with the voting-reporting app to tabulate results.
The Biden campaign sent a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party Monday night asking for more information about what went wrong.
"If you have a process where you can't be confident that the results are being reported are reflective of the votes that people cast last night in the process, that's a real concern," Bedingfield added.
Andrew Yang arrives in New Hampshire following Iowa caucuses
Businessman Andrew Yang empathized early Tuesday with supporters who campaigned on his behalf ahead of the Iowa caucuses, telling CNN after arriving in New Hampshire that he looks forward to seeing the results of the contest.
"As a candidate, I know you want to see what happened. And I know the rest of America wants to see what happened," he said.
"I particularly feel for so many volunteers and supporters of the campaign who worked their hearts out over the last number of days and weeks and even months. And so it's, you know, it's not what anyone would want. Like, we'll get the results soon and along with the rest of the country and (I’m) excited to be here in New Hampshire again."
Elizabeth Warren arrives in New Hampshire
Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke to reporters after arriving in New Hampshire early Tuesday, saying staffers are moving on to campaign in other states following the Iowa caucuses even though the results have not been announced.
“It is good to be in New Hampshire," she said. "Our organizers are now leaving Iowa and going to the other places around the country where we are. We are in 31 states. We have more than 1,000 people on the ground. This is an organization that is built for the long haul.”
Amy Klobuchar greeted by supporters in New Hampshire
Sen. Amy Klobuchar was greeted by a crowd of supporters as she arrived in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Tuesday morning.
"I arrived in New Hampshire to see we're tied for second. And we just had an excellent night tonight in Iowa. Of course, we don't know the results yet. Minor problem. But other than that we know that we did incredibly well," she said.
