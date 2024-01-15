Audio
GOP candidates to face first test of primary season in Iowa caucuses

By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Aditi Sangal and Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 8:03 a.m. ET, January 15, 2024
1 min ago

Here are 5 things to keep an eye on in Iowa's Republican presidential caucuses

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Iowa Republicans who are willing to brave record-low temperatures are set to kick off the party’s 2024 presidential nominating process with Monday night’s caucuses.

The Arctic cold largely froze the field in the race’s final days, with former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others shortening their lists of scheduled events.

Now, Iowa voters will render the first verdict of the 2024 election, weighing in on which Republican should take on President Joe Biden in November.

Will Trump top 50%?

  • The big question about Trump’s performance isn’t just whether he will win — but whether he will do so in a fashion that demonstrates the GOP electorate has no appetite for a Trump alternative.

The race for second place

  • The most important question Monday night might be who finishes second — and whether that candidate does so in decisive fashion. National polls of likely Republican primary voters show Trump with the same commanding lead he’s held for months. But, even if it’s a long shot, a path for Haley to seriously challenge Trump has emerged in recent weeks: a win in New Hampshire, where a recent CNN poll showed her within single digits of the former president.

Does Iowa narrow the field?

  • The Iowa caucuses have a history of paring down both parties’ fields of presidential contenders. In 2012, former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann dropped out after finishing sixth. In 2016, two former Iowa winners — former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee — exited after disappointing performances, as did Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Here's what else to watch in Iowa’s Republican presidential caucuses.

1 min ago

Ahead of tonight's Iowa caucuses, poll shows Trump holds wide lead over GOP field

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

Former President Donald Trump holds a wide lead over his Republican presidential competitors among likely GOP caucusgoers in Iowa, the final Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom  before Monday’s caucuses found.

Overall:

  • 48% of likely caucusgoers say Trump would be their first choice;
  • 20% name former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley;
  • 16% name Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis;
  • And the rest of the field is below 10%.

Trump stood at 51% in the December DMR/NBC poll and 43% in October, with his chief rivals in the teens in both of those prior polls.

Haley’s numerical move to second place is within the margin of error. Neither her support nor DeSantis’ has changed significantly since the December poll, when DeSantis stood at 19% to Haley’s 16% in a survey with a 4.4 point error margin.

Here's what else to know about polling in Iowa.

14 min ago

Iowa GOP chair predicts "robust" turnout in Monday night's caucuses despite frigid temperatures

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann on Sunday predicted that despite the forecasted subzero temperatures and parts of Iowa hit by a blizzard over the weekend, there will be a “robust turnout” on Monday night’s caucuses.

“Temperatures are the least of my concern in terms of depressing turnout. Iowans know how to dress for that,” Kaufmann said, speaking to reporters at an event hosted Bloomberg in Des Moines.

“From what I’m hearing, and what I’m seeing in the rallies…I think it’s going to be a robust turnout,” he added.

Kaufmann, who has not endorsed a candidate, said “complacency” is the “number one worry."

Candidates – including frontrunner former President Donald Trump – have urged their supporters to brave the cold and caucus for them.

“Even if we did not have a poll where we have one of the one of the candidates way ahead, we always have to guard against complacency,” he said.

The severe weather conditions over the weekend forced the presidential hopefuls to either cancel events or switch to tele-town halls, creating a missed opportunity for candidates to connect in-person and deliver their closing message to undecided voters.

14 min ago

The Iowa caucuses are set to be the coldest on record — by a lot

From CNN meteorologists Monica Garrett and Brandon Miller

Iowa will have their coldest caucuses ever on Monday, as a dangerous Arctic blast dives into the central US this weekend and last through early next week. Monday is expected to be the coldest January day for Iowa in at least five years, with wind chills as low as minus 40 Fahrenheit.

Iowans will wake up to temperatures more than 15 degrees below zero on Monday morning. Nearly the entire state will fail to climb above zero degrees Monday afternoon, the exception being the far southeastern portion of the state that may reach a degree or two above zero. This would be the first time since February of 2021 that the high temperature in Des Moines fails to reach zero degrees.

Add winds to this bitter cold and wind chill will reach life-threatening levels at minus 20 to minus 40 degrees for the entire day.

The forecast average daily temperature for Des Moines on Monday is minus 9.5 degrees, nearly 20 degrees colder than the previous coldest caucus night on January 19, 2004, when the average temperature was 9 degrees, according to CNN analysis of NWS data for Iowa caucuses. Iowa has held caucuses every four years since 1972 in either January or February.

Record-shattering cold caucuses will be in store for the rest of the state as well. Sioux City is forecast to average minus 10 degrees on Monday, more than 20 degrees colder than the 11 degree average for the caucus in 2004. Cedar Rapids is forecast to average minus 9 degrees and Davenport minus 8 degrees on Monday. Previous coldest caucuses there averaged 5.5 and 8 degrees respectively on January 24, 2000.

1 min ago

Analysis: Why Trump’s hold on evangelicals is so hard for DeSantis and Haley to break

From CNN's Ronald Brownstein

The Iowa caucus on Monday will provide the first test of whether Donald Trump’s secret weapon in the 2016 GOP presidential nomination contest – his strong support among blue-collar evangelical Christians – is still working for him in 2024.

All signs suggest the answer is: yes.

The biggest surprise in Trump’s march to the nomination in 2016 was how many White evangelical Christians voted for a thrice-married casino-owning New Yorker who had previously expressed liberal views on social issues such as abortion. The key to Trump’s breakthrough among evangelical Christians was his commanding support among the members of that community without a college degree, who supported him then in much greater numbers than those with advanced education.

This time, the former president is running better in national polling than in the 2016 contest among virtually every major demographic group across the party. But blue-collar evangelicals could once again prove a crucial line of defense for Trump in the early states, including Iowa, where voters are more engaged in the race and the results will determine whether his remaining rivals can seriously threaten him for the nomination.

As Texas Sen. Ted Cruz did when he ran against Trump in the 2016 race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pinned his hopes this year largely on mobilizing Iowa’s large number of evangelical Christian conservatives. Like Cruz, DeSantis has staked out the far right flank on virtually every cultural issue in the race and made the case to evangelicals that they can’t trust Trump to deliver on the issues they care most about, including banning abortion and restricting options for transgender young people to participate in school sports or receive gender-affirming care. Late Friday night, DeSantis’ campaign announced he had obtained endorsements from 150 “faith leaders” across Iowa; many of the state’s most prominent social conservatives have rallied around him.

Keep reading about Trump's lead among evangelicals.

43 min ago

Here's what a caucus is — and why tonight's primary contest in Iowa matters 

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

In November, Americans will once again be filling out ballots to decide who will lead the country for the next four years. These ballots will have a single presidential candidate for each of the major parties, selected earlier in the year by a series of primary elections held in each state.

Today, Iowa Republicans will kick off the season by holding their version of a primary election – the Iowa caucuses.

Iowa has traditionally been the first state every four years to hold a presidential nominating contest of any kind. Here are some key things to know about a caucus:

Can anyone go to a caucus? Just like with primary elections, some states allow voters to come regardless of party affiliation, some require you to have been a registered party member beforehand, and some use a mix of the two. Iowa Republicans, for example, allow you to sign up to become a party member on the night of the caucuses. Check with your state’s party organization to find out how it will work for you.

Is a caucus the same as a primary? Yes and no. A caucus is put on by a political party as part of the presidential nominating process, but it’s not exactly the same as a primary election. Primary elections are held throughout the day and always use a private ballot. While the form caucuses take varies from state to state, caucuses are typically held at a specific time and often give voters an opportunity to listen to prospective candidate representatives before registering support for their candidate of choice.

Why does Iowa matter? Iowa represents the first major test of a campaign’s ability to communicate with voters on the national stage. As the first state in each cycle to have their primary, it catches candidates while their campaign funds are full and their energy is fresh. As a small state, Iowa also pitches itself as an opportunity for less well-funded candidates to have success campaigning on the ground. Despite the spotlight, the results of the Iowa caucuses have not consistently predicted who will eventually become the party’s nominee.

Read more about the Iowa caucuses here.

43 min ago

The GOP presidential nomination and delegates, explained

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf, Amy O'Kruk and Ethan Cohen

Winning individual primaries and caucuses is just one step in the long path to winning a party’s presidential nomination.

How does the Republican Party pick a presidential candidate, in a nutshell? Both parties hold conventions in the summer where delegates technically select the nominee. The process and rules are different for each party, but the primaries are about winning enough delegates to secure the nomination. There are different kinds of nominating contests and different kinds of delegates in a calendar that stretches from January to June, so keeping track of the delegate math can get complicated.

What is a delegate? Performing well in primaries and caucuses equals delegates, and the larger goal is amassing the magic number of delegates to secure a nomination before delegate voting at the party convention.

How many delegates are there? Whoever wins the GOP nomination needs to win at least 1,215 out of 2,429 delegates awarded as part of the primary process. In years without an incumbent, like Republicans are experiencing in 2024, the winner frequently does not hit the magic number until May or even June. In 2016, in his first of three White House runs, Donald Trump hit the magic number on May 26.

But if Trump’s lead in polls holds up during early primaries, he could wrap things up much earlier.

Keep reading here about how Republicans select their nominee.