The final sprint to the Iowa caucuses

By Kyle Blaine and Jessica Estepa, CNN

Updated 9:54 a.m. ET, February 1, 2020
3 min ago

Biden calls Iowa a "toss up"

From CNN's Arlette Saenz, Sarah Mucha and Jeff Simon

Joe Biden played the role of pundit after his event in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, answering questions from CNN about what a second, third or fourth place finish in Iowa would mean for him.

“Well there’s a big difference between second and fourth,” he said.

I’ve been saying from the beginning I think we’re gonna do well here. I think it’s gonna be really tight no matter how it works out. It’s been bunched up, it’s gonna remain bunched up I think.”

He added, “I view this as, you know, four sets here. I really mean it. I think that the two caucuses and the two first primaries -- I view them as a package, and how you come out of there I think is gonna determine what your shots are. So I feel good about it.” 

Biden then argued that Iowa isn’t “as consequential” as years past, noting that his metric of success is whether a candidate can “represent every aspect of the Democratic Party.” He labeled Iowa a “toss up” and described New Hampshire as a “real uphill race”

“I just think it’s a different year in that I think the measure, you all won’t do it now, and I don’t mean it in a bad way, but I think what you’re going to have to measure is who can represent every aspect of the Democratic Party. And that’s why I think it matters how you – it’s not as consequential in one sense as it has been in years past. Because I feel very strongly that we have a great firewall in South Carolina. I think we’re in a position where we’ll do very well in Nevada, I think it’s gonna be a real uphill race as it always is for a non-New Englander in New Hampshire. And I think it’s gonna be just a toss up here. It has been all the way along,” he said.

Biden continued: “But look, I’m not being a pundit about it – you guys will make those judgments about it. I’m not being a wise guy, but it’s about, I think, the party understand and folks understand that you gotta be able to represent the whole country."