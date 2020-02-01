Sanders tries to turn down the heat in Iowa return

Sanders speaks at Simpson College in Indianola on Saturday. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

When Bernie Sanders took the stage here in Indianola Saturday afternoon, he began his speech with a clear message to Democrats worried about the latest signs of a brewing crack-up in the party.

After ripping President Donald Trump, Sanders paused to offer a kinder reflection on the Democratic field.

"I believe very strongly, and no disrespect to my Democratic colleagues who are competing for the nomination, they're friends of mine," Sanders said. "But I believe that we are the strongest campaign to defeat Trump."

Before he went on to make his case, though, Sanders stopped himself -- again -- and offered another conciliatory note.

"Not to say that we are the only campaign (who can beat Trump)," he said. "And by the way, let me say this so there is no misunderstanding -- and I believe I speak for all of the other Democrats competing in this primary -- certainly, I hope that we're going to win, but if we do not win, we will support the winner and I know every other candidate will do the same. We are united in understanding that we must defeat Donald Trump."

Sanders has, from the opening gun of the primary, been forward in affirming his plans to back the eventual nominee, no matter who it is. But lingering factional disputes -- which have been stoked by a recent run of criticism from Hillary Clinton -- have tested efforts, and the desire on both sides of the ideological party’s divide, to put the memories of 2016 to rest.