Inspector general report on Russia investigation is out
Sen. Lindsay Graham will hold a news conference on the report this afternoon
Sen. Lindsay Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. ET today on the Department of Justice's Inspector General's report.
Graham was spotted on White House grounds this afternoon.
An FBI lawyer altered emails and changed his story when talking to the inspector general
A low-level FBI lawyer changed his story when he was interviewed by the inspector general, according to the just-released report.
The change appears to be part of the criminal probe spun off from the inspector general review.
The FBI lawyer isn’t named in the report, but the review found that he altered at least one email that was relevant to the Carter Page FISAs. CNN first broke the story about the apparently doctored emails.
Read more from the report below, and remember: The “OGC Attorney” is the low-level FBI lawyer. The “OIG” refers to the Office of Inspector General. The “OI Attorney” is a lawyer who worked for the Justice Department’s Office of Intelligence.
“The OGC Attorney initially told us that he recalled providing a detailed briefing to the OI Attorney about Page's status, and telling him that the OGC Attorney had conferred with the Liaison and that Page had not been a source for the other agency,” the report said. “However, in a subsequent OIG interview months later, the OGC Attorney said he did not recall a specific conversation with the OI Attorney on this subject matter, but thought he would have conveyed to the OI Attorney the details of what the Liaison had told him.”
A report on the FBI's Russia probe just dropped. Here's what we know so far.
The Justice Department's inspector general just released a report on the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.
One of the key findings: The FBI properly opened the investigation — but there were major errors in how the agency conducted the probe.
We're going through the 435-page report now (or you can read the full thing here), and we're posting highlights here. Here's what we know so far:
- No "political bias" when opening the probe: The report, released by Inspector General Michael Horowitz, did not find "documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the decisions" to open investigations that initially focused on campaign advisers Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
- Criticizing the FBI: The report criticized the FBI leaders and employees for how they handled four applications for surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act targeting Page.
- Rebutting Trump: The report also refuted President Trump's claims that the FBI illegally spied on his campaign.
- How this whole report started: Horowitz opened the probe early last year, after a request from Trump's former attorney general. His office has reviewed more than 1 million records and conducted more than 100 interviews as part of its review, including a number of current and former law enforcement officials at the center of "deep state" conspiracies.
Report details how an FBI source met with a high-ranking Trump campaign official
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz described in his report how one FBI source met with an unnamed high-ranking Trump campaign official.
The inspector general described this meeting as one that didn’t give the FBI information about Russian interference in the election.
But he still dinged the FBI for not going into the meeting with a better plan for handling politically sensitive information.
Here's are the full quotes from the report:
“During the meeting between a CHS (Confidential Human Source) and the high-level Trump campaign official who was not a subject of the investigation, the CHS asked about the role of three Crossfire Hurricane subjects-Page, Papadopoulos, and Manafort-in the Trump campaign. The CHS also asked about allegations in public reports concerning Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the campaign's response to ideas featured in Page's Moscow speech, and the possibility of an "October Surprise." In response, the campaign official made no comments of note about those topics. The CHS and the high-level campaign official also discussed We found that the Crossfire Hurricane team made no use of any information collected from the high-level Trump campaign official, because the team determined that none of the information gathered was "germane" to the allegations under investigation. However, we were concerned that the Crossfire Hurricane team did not recall having in place a plan, prior to the operation involving the high-level campaign official, to address the possible collection of politically sensitive information.”
What the report says about the FBI employees Trump has accused of working against him
In his report, the Justice Department's Inspector General Michael Horowitz addressed many of the individuals within the FBI whom Trump has accused for months of working out of political hostility toward him.
Horowitz specifically wrote that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page did not affect the start of the investigation and didn’t act out of political bias.
- Horowitz on Lisa Page: “While Lisa Page attended some of the discussions regarding the opening of the investigations, she did not play a role in the decision to open Crossfire Hurricane or the four individual cases."
- Horowitz on Peter Strzok: “We further found that while Strzok was directly involved in the decisions to open Crossfire Hurricane and the four individual cases, he was not the sole, or even the highest-level, decision maker as to any of those matters.”
The decision to open the investigation was made by Bill Priestap, who was Strzok’s supervisor, after he spoke with the FBI Director, general counsel and other top agency leaders.
- Horowitz on Bill Priestap: “We concluded that Priestap's exercise of discretion in opening the investigation was in compliance with Department and FBI policies, and we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced his decision.”
US attorney leading Russia probe: "We do not agree with some of the report's conclusions"
US Attorney John Durham — who is leading Attorney General William Barr's probe of the origins of the Russia investigation — says his investigation is broader. Durham reports to Barr.
"We advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened," he said in a statement.
Here's the statement from Durham:
“I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff. However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department. Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”
The inspector general says the FBI's investigation was properly opened. Barr disputes that.
Attorney General William Barr's statement that disputes Inspector General Michael Horowitz's finding that the FBI properly opened a full investigation, called Crossfire Hurricane, based on the evidence it had in July 2016.
Barr said:
"The inspector general’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions, that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken. It is also clear that, from its inception the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory."
What's in the report: Horowitz’s report details 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the four Carter Page FISA applications — but the inspector general’s report doesn’t support Barr’s suggestion that the entire investigation lacked merit.
Horowitz said his report only examined the opening of the investigation and the Page surveillance along with the use of confidential human sources.
Horowitz found that the FBI followed existing rules, but Horowitz recommended that changes be made, including that the FBI consult top Justice officials before more intrusive investigative steps are taken in investigations dealing with major political campaigns.
Read the full report
The Inspector General's full report is now online. You can read it here.
We are also going through it now and will be pulling out key lines here.
Attorney General Barr: FBI conducted "intrusive investigation" on Trump campaign
Attorney General William Barr said the FBI did not have enough evidence to take certain steps in their counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign in a blistering statement that contradicted some of the key findings of a report by the Justice Department’s inspector general.
Barr excoriated the FBI for launching an “intrusive investigation” into a presidential campaign based on the “thinnest of suspicions.”
Here's the full statement:
Nothing is more important than the credibility and integrity of the FBI and the Department of Justice. That is why we must hold our investigators and prosecutors to the highest ethical and professional standards. The Inspector General’s investigation has provided critical transparency and accountability, and his work is a credit to the Department of Justice. I would like to thank the Inspector General and his team.
The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken. It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory. Nevertheless, the investigation and surveillance was pushed forward for the duration of the campaign and deep into President Trump’s administration. In the rush to obtain and maintain FISA surveillance of Trump campaign associates, FBI officials misled the FISA court, omitted critical exculpatory facts from their filings, and suppressed or ignored information negating the reliability of their principal source. The Inspector General found the explanations given for these actions unsatisfactory. While most of the misconduct identified by the Inspector General was committed in 2016 and 2017 by a small group of now-former FBI officials, the malfeasance and misfeasance detailed in the Inspector General’s report reflects a clear abuse of the FISA process.
FISA is an essential tool for the protection of the safety of the American people. The Department of Justice and the FBI are committed to taking whatever steps are necessary to rectify the abuses that occurred and to ensure the integrity of the FISA process going forward.
No one is more dismayed about the handling of these FISA applications than Director Wray. I have full confidence in Director Wray and his team at the FBI, as well as the thousands of dedicated line agents who work tirelessly to protect our country. I thank the Director for the comprehensive set of proposed reforms he is announcing today, and I look forward to working with him to implement these and any other appropriate measures.
With respect to DOJ personnel discussed in the report, the Department will follow all appropriate processes and procedures, including as to any potential disciplinary action.