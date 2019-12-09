A low-level FBI lawyer changed his story when he was interviewed by the inspector general, according to the just-released report.

The change appears to be part of the criminal probe spun off from the inspector general review.

The FBI lawyer isn’t named in the report, but the review found that he altered at least one email that was relevant to the Carter Page FISAs. CNN first broke the story about the apparently doctored emails.

Read more from the report below, and remember: The “OGC Attorney” is the low-level FBI lawyer. The “OIG” refers to the Office of Inspector General. The “OI Attorney” is a lawyer who worked for the Justice Department’s Office of Intelligence.