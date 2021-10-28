“No,” Jayapal said when asked by CNN if the text is enough to vote for proposal.
“We said the two bills have to go together,” she said, while also noting they are “looking at the text now.”
15 min ago
House progressives circulating resolution to say they support social spending framework
From CNN's Annie Grayer
The House Progressive Caucus is currently circulating language of a resolution that is seeking consensus on two principles, according to a source familiar with the process.
First, the caucus is looking to formally endorse theframework of the social spending bill that President Biden revealed this morning, which would show that progressives are ready to make policy concessions and move forward with what is in the current framework.
“The Congressional Progressive Caucus endorses the entire Build Back Better Act framework announced by President Biden today in principle and we will work immediately towards the swift passage of both the Build Back Better Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” the resolution that is being circulated said.
Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal told reporters earlier on Thursday that during a meeting among progressives, it became clear that the caucus “enthusiastically” supports the framework laid out by Biden.
"What I will tell you is everyone in the room enthusiastically endorsed a resolution that approves in principle the framework that the President laid out today," Jayapal said.
Second, the resolution being circulated seeks to solidify that progressives are still unified in voting down the bipartisan infrastructure bill without also having a vote on the social spending bill framework. This resolution, if passed, would affirm that progressives still want both bills to move together.
Some context: A source familiar with the process told CNN that progressives are overwhelmingly still in the same place as they were before the caucus meeting with President Biden.
The progressives want a vote in the House on the social safety net bill in order to vote for the infrastructure bill, not just a framework on the social safety net bill.
They also want to see stronger assurances that it is agreed on by all parties, namely Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
36 min ago
"This is a framework that they can work with," Coons says of Manchin and Sinema
From CNN's Leinz Vales
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said Thursday that Sen. Joe Manchin told him that he can work with President Biden's Build Back Better framework.
“I've heard from both senators, Manchin and (Kyrsten) Sinema, that they believe this is a framework that they can work with, that this is a basis for us moving forward,” Coons told CNN.
President Biden announced this morning his $1.75 trillion framework on his economic and climate agenda when he addressed the House Democratic caucus.
“Any senator could say to you, should say to you, I haven't seen the final bill text yet, so I'm not committing to a vote until I see it, but this is a framework I can work with. That's a very encouraging thing to hear from my colleagues, both from senators Sanders, and from senators Manchin and Sinema and others.”
17 min ago
Progressive Dem says Manchin and Sinema sign off on bill text needed before voting yes on infrastructure
From CNN's Manu Raju
Not every progressive Democrat has said the Build Back Better Act must pass at the same time as the infrastructure bill.
One progressive said that Democratic moderates Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona need to publicly endorse the legislative language of the Build Back Better Act before voting yes on the infrastructure bill.
That's further than Manchin and Sinema have gone so far — particularly Manchin, who has refused to comment on his views on the proposal.
1 hr 21 min ago
Progressives say release of the Build Back Better text doesn't change anything major right now
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Manu Raju
In conversations with progressives, one source told CNN that the text just released of the Build Back Better Act does not change anything because progressives still want the “Senate to act.”
Another progressive aide told CNN that progressives wanted a vote earlier, not just text.
A third aide said progressives still want both bills to pass at the same time.
1 hr 33 min ago
Read the latest text of the spending bill
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Annie Grayer
The Democrats' most updated text of the spending bill, based on the President's framework laid out this morning, has been published.
This is the text House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to in her news conference moments ago, and as she noted, this is not the final text — this is available for all members to look at and make suggestions and changes.
Read the bill text published by the Rules Committee here.
1 hr 39 min ago
Rules Committee meeting soon to start process of bringing spending bill to the floor
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Kristin Wilson
The House Rules Committee is now meeting at 3 p.m. ET to start the process of bringing the wider spending bill to the floor, as House Democrats are trying to see if they can put together as much text as possible on the framework of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
It’s not clear Democrats will be able to pull it off given that there are still some question marks, but the scramble underscores how Democrats are trying everything they can to advance this process right now.
Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to members that she had asked the Rules Committee to meet today "to advance this spectacular agenda."
The does not mean an agreement will be ready by the time they meet, but is a way to bring an agreement to the floor quickly if one is reached.
In a news conference moments ago, Pelosi said the text for the spending bill framework is "up for review."
1 hr 41 min ago
Pelosi says Biden's agenda is like FDR's New Deal
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Democrats' latest paired back version of bills that contain much of President Biden's domestic agenda, comparing them to former Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal in the 1930s.
"It's remarkable in that it's a big vision, bigger vision than we've seen in a very long time, maybe dating back to President Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal," said Pelosi, seeking support from progressives in her fractured caucus for the $1.75 trillion economic package.
The House's top Democrat then went on to point out that Roosevelt was able to push his ambitious spending agenda through a much less divided Congress.
"We always remind everyone that Franklin Roosevelt had 319 Democrats in the Congress at the time and we have 220, and that makes a big difference," she said.
1 hr 51 min ago
Pelosi: I would still like to see paid family leave
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed the status of the White House framework on President Biden's economic agenda, saying she has "not given up" on the paid family leave provision, even though that is reportedly out of the current $1.75 trillion proposal.
"Of all the things I named, we have agreement on most of those things. Now, when people see the language ... we'll see what they say back," she told reporters Thursday.
"Being the mother of five in six years —I always bring that up — changed more diapers than anybody in the Congress. I would still like to see paid leave for the babies, if we can't get the rest. But that's still a work in progress, shall we say," she added.