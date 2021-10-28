Follow CNN Politics
Democrats race to reach budget deal

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:14 a.m. ET, October 28, 2021
2 min ago

Administration official details elements of the framework that Biden is set to announce

From CNN's John Harwood

A senior Biden administration official tells CNN that the framework of the President's $1.75 trillion economic and climate package will include:

  • “A long-term program to cap child care expenses at 7% of income for most Americans (everyone who makes under $300,000),
  • universal pre-K for every child in the country age 3-5,
  • the largest investment ever in fighting climate change (over $550 billion),
  • tax credits to bring down the cost of insurance and expand coverage,
  • a new Medicare benefit for hearing aids,
  • and permanent extension of the child tax credit's refundability.” 

In terms of the pay-fors in the framework, a senior administration official said it will include corporate book minimum tax, international corporate tax provisions to prevent multinationals from avoiding minimum level of taxation, a tax on stock buy-backs, a 5% rate increase for high earners above $10 million (with an extra 3% over $25 million), tax enforcement measures and some other smaller pay-fors. 

Biden will speak to the House Democratic Caucus to lay out details of his agenda at 9 a.m. ET, delaying his trip to Europe ahead of the G20 Summit by a few hours.

1 min ago

Some progressives deeply skeptical Biden framework will be enough, source says

From CNN's Lauren Fox

A warning shot is already emerging this morning as one source familiar with progressive thinking tells CNN that a loose framework is not likely to be enough to convince progressives to vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The source told CNN that “we are told the two senators have loosely said OK to a very general broad framework, but that they will not yet commit to voting for the bill and that there are still open questions on various pieces.” 

“This is exactly why we need legislative text and all parties fully agreed to that bill text,” the source said.
7 min ago

Lawmakers are not allowed to use cell phones during meeting with Biden

From CNN's Daniella Diaz 

House Democrats attending today's caucus meeting with President Biden will not be allowed to use their phones, according to an updated notice sent to members this morning.

The last time Biden visited the Capitol, cubbies were brought out and lawmakers had to put away their cell phones after some lawmakers — such as Rep. Jared Huffman — complained that news of caucus meetings keeps getting leaked out to journalists.

This is what the cubbies looked like on Oct. 1, according to CNN's Kristin Wilson:

15 min ago

Biden to detail core elements of $1.75 trillion package in effort to jumpstart action on the Hill

From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond, Betsy Klein and Manu Raju

President Biden will go behind closed doors today with lawmakers and lay out long-awaited details of his $1.75 trillion economic and climate package.

The President will speak to the House Democratic Caucus this morning to provide an update about the Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Before departing for his foreign trip, he will return to the White House and speak to the American people about the path forward for his economic agenda and the next steps to getting it done,” according to a White House official.

The caucus meeting kicks off at 9 a.m. ET.

While the proposal isn’t finalized in its entirety, days of negotiations have brought it to a place where the key elements are all locked in and Biden plans to impress upon Democrats the scope and scale of what those elements represent, even in the face of several Democratic priorities being dropped from the bill in the last several days. 

The White House was expected to lay out specifics of the plan later Thursday morning, and even many Democrats remained in the dark about the exact contours of the agreement in the hours ahead of its unveiling.

Biden and Democratic leaders have made clear they want an agreement on the economic and climate package that would clear the way for the House the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that marks the second of the two pieces of Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda. 

But House progressives have been explicit that they need to see more than a framework agreement in order to move forward with the infrastructure bill, creating a challenge for any movement unless they move off their position. 

The stakes are enormous, with Biden making clear privately for more than a week he wants an agreement and passage of the infrastructure bill before he arrives at the UN Climate Conference on November 1. Biden departs for his foreign trip today, with White House officials moving back his expected departure time in order for him to make his pitch to House Democrats and the public. 

Biden’s personal pitch to House Democrats, which White House officials and Democratic leaders have been weighing for several days, will be followed by remarks laying out those details to the public. It marks a concerted and concrete effort to wrest control of an unwieldy process that has led to significant revisions the Democratic goals in the effort to secure the support of centrist Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.   

But it also represents a risk, should progressive Democrats not accept what he lays out as enough to move forward.

Biden plans to tell House Democrats that he trusts that Manchin and Sinema will vote for the larger social safety net package — and he takes them at their word and they should too, according to a person briefed on the matter.

But there are up to 55 House progressives who are a "no" on the infrastructure bill right now, with many of them demanding passage of the larger bill first or at least the release of detailed bill text — not just a framework, the person said. 