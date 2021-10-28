Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks to reporters as she walks out of a House Democratic Progressive Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, Thursday, October 28. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The House Progressive Caucus is currently circulating language of a resolution that is seeking consensus on two principles, according to a source familiar with the process.

First, the caucus is looking to formally endorse the framework of the social spending bill that President Biden revealed this morning, which would show that progressives are ready to make policy concessions and move forward with what is in the current framework.

“The Congressional Progressive Caucus endorses the entire Build Back Better Act framework announced by President Biden today in principle and we will work immediately towards the swift passage of both the Build Back Better Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” the resolution that is being circulated said.

Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal told reporters earlier on Thursday that during a meeting among progressives, it became clear that the caucus “enthusiastically” supports the framework laid out by Biden.

"What I will tell you is everyone in the room enthusiastically endorsed a resolution that approves in principle the framework that the President laid out today," Jayapal said.

Second, the resolution being circulated seeks to solidify that progressives are still unified in voting down the bipartisan infrastructure bill without also having a vote on the social spending bill framework. This resolution, if passed, would affirm that progressives still want both bills to move together.

Some context: A source familiar with the process told CNN that progressives are overwhelmingly still in the same place as they were before the caucus meeting with President Biden.

The progressives want a vote in the House on the social safety net bill in order to vote for the infrastructure bill, not just a framework on the social safety net bill.

They also want to see stronger assurances that it is agreed on by all parties, namely Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.