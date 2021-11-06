Follow CNN Politics
By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:07 p.m. ET, November 5, 2021
1 min ago

Biden again urges passage of infrastructure bill

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the State Dining Room of the White House on Friday, November 5, in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the State Dining Room of the White House on Friday, November 5, in Washington, DC. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Biden again called on “all members” to vote for the infrastructure bill, according to a statement released late Friday.

“I am urging all members to vote for both the rule for consideration of the Build Back Better Act and final passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill tonight,” the President said in the brief statement, sent just before 9 p.m. “I am confident that during the week of November 15, the House will pass the Build Back Better Act.”

 

7 min ago

Here's a look at what is in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

From CNN's Katie Lobosco and Tami Luhby

The Senate passed a massive, $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in August and now the House needs to vote on it before it goes to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

It will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments in America's infrastructure over five years, touching everything from bridges and roads to the nation's broadband, water and energy systems. Experts say the money is sorely needed to ensure safe travel, as well as the efficient transport of goods and produce across the country. The nation's infrastructure system earned a C- score from the American Society of Civil Engineers earlier this year.

Democrats claim the bill pays for itself through a multitude of measures and without raising taxes. But the Congressional Budget Office brushed aside several of those pay-for provisions, ultimately finding the bill would add $256 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years. It's significantly smaller than the $2.25 trillion proposal that Biden unveiled in March, known as the American Jobs Plan.

Here's what the bill would fund:

  • Funding for Roads and Bridges: The bill calls for investing $110 billion for roads, bridges and major infrastructure projects. That's significantly less than the $159 billion that Biden initially requested in the American Jobs Plan. Included is $40 billion for bridge repair, replacement and rehabilitation, according to the bill text. The White House says it would be the single, largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, which started in the 1950s.
  • Money for transit and rail: The package would provide $39 billion to modernize public transit, according to the bill text. That's less than the $85 billion that Biden initially wanted to invest in modernizing transit systems and help them expand to meet rider demand.
  • Broadband upgrade: The bill would provide a $65 billion investment in improving the nation's broadband infrastructure, according to the bill text. Biden initially wanted to invest $100 billion in broadband. It also aims to help lower the price households pay for internet service by requiring federal funding recipients to offer a low-cost affordable plan, by creating price transparency and by boosting competition in areas where existing providers aren't providing adequate service. It would also create a permanent federal program to help more low-income households access the internet, according to the White House fact sheet.
  • Upgrading airports, ports and waterways: The deal would invest $17 billion in port infrastructure and $25 billion in airports to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports and promote electrification and other low-carbon technologies, according to the White House. It is similar to the funding in Biden's original proposal.
  • Electric vehicles: The bill would provide $7.5 billion for zero- and low-emission buses and ferries, aiming to deliver thousands of electric school buses to districts across the country, according to the White House. Another $7.5 billion would go to building a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers, according to the bill text.
  • Improving power and waterways: The bill would invest $65 billion to rebuild the electric grid, according to the White House. It calls for building thousands of miles of new power lines and expanding renewable energy, the White House said. It would provide $55 billion to upgrade water infrastructure, according to the bill text. It would replace lead service lines and pipes so that communities have access to clean drinking water, the White House said. Another $50 billion would go toward making the system more resilient — protecting it from drought, floods and cyberattacks, the White House said.
  • Environmental remediation: The bill would provide $21 billion to clean up Superfund and brownfield sites, reclaim abandoned mine land and cap orphaned gas wells, according to the White House.

Read more about what is in the bill here.

12 min ago

House begins debate on rule for Build Back Better Act

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Kristin Wilson

Democrats finally voted to close the Republican procedural vote and have now begun an hour of debate on the rule for the social spending bill.

The debate time is fluid depending on how much each side would like to use of their allotted 30 minutes. They don’t have to use the full hour. 

Afterward, debate members will vote on the rule for this bill. That should take about 30 minutes. 

Then Democrats are expected to have the final vote on the infrastructure bill. This vote could come roughly in the 10 p.m. hour.

6 min ago

Biden will sign infrastructure bill immediately once passed, White House says

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on November 5 in Washington, DC.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on November 5 in Washington, DC. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

If the infrastructure bill passes in Congress today President Biden will sign it immediately and not wait for his 'Build Back Better' plan's passage, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

“If the Build Back Better infrastructure bill passes today, the President is going to sign it … but he also wants to make sure that we get the Build Back Better act done as well, the framework that he put together,” Jean-Pierre told reporters during the White House press briefing.

“ (B)oth bills are incredibly important to him,” she emphasized. “He wants to move both of them forward as quickly as possible to again deliver for middle class families.”

“If the infrastructure bill is passed today, he will sign it. Absolutely. It’s important to get that done for the American public,” she continued.

 