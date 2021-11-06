Biden calls infrastructure bill a "once-in-a-generation investment that will create millions of jobs"

(Pool)

President Biden praised the passage of the infrastructure bill Friday night in the House during remarks from the White House Saturday morning.

"[It's] a once-in-a-generation investment that will create millions of jobs, modernize our infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, our broadband, all range of things, to turn the climate crisis into an opportunity," Biden said.

Biden added: "And it puts us on the path to win the economic competition of the 21st century that we faced with China and other large countries and the rest of the world. It's going to create more jobs, good-paying jobs, union jobs that can't be outsourced and they're going to transform our transportation system with the most significant investments in passenger rail, the most significant investment in 50 years, in roads and bridges, the most significant investment in 70 years, and more investment in public transit than we've ever, ever made, period."