Biden calls infrastructure bill a "once-in-a-generation investment that will create millions of jobs"
President Biden praised the passage of the infrastructure bill Friday night in the House during remarks from the White House Saturday morning.
"[It's] a once-in-a-generation investment that will create millions of jobs, modernize our infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, our broadband, all range of things, to turn the climate crisis into an opportunity," Biden said.
Biden added: "And it puts us on the path to win the economic competition of the 21st century that we faced with China and other large countries and the rest of the world. It's going to create more jobs, good-paying jobs, union jobs that can't be outsourced and they're going to transform our transportation system with the most significant investments in passenger rail, the most significant investment in 50 years, in roads and bridges, the most significant investment in 70 years, and more investment in public transit than we've ever, ever made, period."
49 min ago
Soon: Biden to speak following passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill
President Biden will be speaking shortly following the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a cornerstone of his domestic agenda.
41 min ago
Here's what is in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed in Congress
It will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments in America's infrastructure over five years, touching everything from bridges and roads to the nation's broadband, water and energy systems. Experts say the money is sorely needed to ensure safe travel, as well as the efficient transport of goods and produce across the country. The nation's infrastructure system earned a C- score from the American Society of Civil Engineers earlier this year.
Democrats claim the bill pays for itself through a multitude of measures and without raising taxes. But the Congressional Budget Office brushed aside several of those pay-for provisions, ultimately finding the bill would add $256 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years. It's significantly smaller than the $2.25 trillion proposal that Biden unveiled in March, known as the American Jobs Plan.
Funding for Roads and Bridges: The bill calls for investing $110 billion for roads, bridges and major infrastructure projects. That's significantly less than the $159 billion that Biden initially requested in the American Jobs Plan. Included is $40 billion for bridge repair, replacement and rehabilitation, according to the bill text. The White House says it would be the single, largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, which started in the 1950s.
Money for transit and rail: The package would provide $39 billion to modernize public transit, according to the bill text. That's less than the $85 billion that Biden initially wanted to invest in modernizing transit systems and help them expand to meet rider demand.
Broadband upgrade: The bill would provide a $65 billion investment in improving the nation's broadband infrastructure, according to the bill text. Biden initially wanted to invest $100 billion in broadband. It also aims to help lower the price households pay for internet service by requiring federal funding recipients to offer a low-cost affordable plan, by creating price transparency and by boosting competition in areas where existing providers aren't providing adequate service. It would also create a permanent federal program to help more low-income households access the internet, according to the White House fact sheet.
Upgrading airports, ports and waterways: The deal would invest $17 billion in port infrastructure and $25 billion in airports to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports and promote electrification and other low-carbon technologies, according to the White House. It is similar to the funding in Biden's original proposal.
Electric vehicles: The bill would provide $7.5 billion for zero- and low-emission buses and ferries, aiming to deliver thousands of electric school buses to districts across the country, according to the White House. Another $7.5 billion would go to building a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers, according to the bill text.
Improving power and waterways: The bill would invest $65 billion to rebuild the electric grid, according to the White House. It calls for building thousands of miles of new power lines and expanding renewable energy, the White House said. It would provide $55 billion to upgrade water infrastructure, according to the bill text. It would replace lead service lines and pipes so that communities have access to clean drinking water, the White House said. Another $50 billion would go toward making the system more resilient — protecting it from drought, floods and cyberattacks, the White House said.
Environmental remediation: The bill would provide $21 billion to clean up Superfund and brownfield sites, reclaim abandoned mine land and cap orphaned gas wells, according to the White House.
On the call, Pelosi thanked Biden for his help in getting the bill over the finish line as well.
Pelosi took the call off of the House floor.
10 hr 32 min ago
Here are the 6 House Democrats who broke from their party to vote against the infrastructure bill
From CNN's Annie Grayer
While Democratic leaders managed to unify House progressives and moderates to hold a vote on the Senate-passed bill, not all members of the party ultimately supported it.
A number of progressives — who have consistently called for both the infrastructure and the separate economic package, known as the Build Back Better Act, to move together — voted "no" on passing the legislation.
Omar explained her decision to vote against the bill in a statement following the vote.
"From the beginning, I have been clear that I would not be able to support the infrastructure bill without a vote on the Build Back Better Act," Omar said. "Passing the infrastructure bill without passing the Build Back Better Act first risks leaving behind childcare, paid leave, health care, climate action, housing, education, and a roadmap to citizenship.”
10 hr 8 min ago
These are the 13 Republicans that voted in favor of the infrastructure bill
From CNN's Annie Grayer
The House on Friday voted 228-206 to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after hours of delays and internal debating among Democrats, sending the bipartisan measure to President Biden's desk for his signature.
White House celebrates passage of infrastructure bill
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted as the House passed President Biden's infrastructure bill, saying it was “worth all the painful sausage making.”
The legislation will now go to Biden's desk to be signed into law.
“Clean drinking water for kids, broadband access, electric vehicles, biggest investment in public transit,” Psaki wrote. “It’s happening. And more to come.”
Read her tweet:
10 hr 9 min ago
House passes Biden's infrastructure bill
From CNN's Annie Grayer, Kristin Wilson, Jessica Dean, Morgan Rimmer, Manu Raju and Ted Barrett
The House just passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisna infrastructure bill, a massive part of President Biden's economic agenda. It will now go to his desk to be passed into law.
The final vote was 228-206. Democrats could be heard cheering and clapping on the House floor after the gavel.
GOP Reps. John Katko, Don Bacon, Jeff Van Drew, Don Young, Fred Upton, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Reed, Andrew Garbarino, Nicole Malliotakis, David McKinley, and Chris Smith of New Jersey, voted with Democrats to pass the bill.
Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib voted against their party in opposition to the bill.
When Democrats hit the number of 218 votes, which was enough to pass the bill, many Democrats stood up and clapped. A large group of Democrats huddled around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, giving her fist bumps and high fives.
The legislation passed the Senate in August, but stalled in the House as Democrats tried to negotiate a deal on a separate $1.9 trillion economic package, another key component of Biden’s agenda that many Democrats had tied to the fate of the infrastructure bill.
11 hr 22 min ago
House is voting on the infrastructure bill
From CNN's Annie Grayer, Kristin Wilson, Jessica Dean, Morgan Rimmer, Manu Raju and Ted Barrett
The House is voting now on the infrastructure bill after hours of internal delaying and debating among Democrats.
This bill has already passed the Senate, and if passed, would head to President Biden’s desk.
How we got here: Going into Friday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was her intention to vote on final passage of the infrastructure bill and the social spending bill known as Build Back Better.
But, Friday morning it was clear that a group of House moderates were not ready to support the final passage of Build Back Better for a variety of reasons.
To accommodate that group, after hours of inaction, Pelosi decided to schedule a final vote on the infrastructure bill, and stop short of final passage of the Build Back Better bill, by only voting on the rule governing debate, hoping that would be enough to unify Democrats.
That plan however immediately collided with a significant number of progressives, who have consistently called for both the infrastructure and Build Back Better bills to move together.
Progressives stalled floor action for hours as they deliberated how to move forward.
Then, moments before the final vote, a group of key moderate holdouts released a statement vowing to vote for the social spending package “in its current form other than technical changes, as expeditiously as we receive fiscal information from the Congressional Budget Office-but in no event later than the week of November 15.”
Shortly after this commitment from moderates, Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal released a statement saying that the Progressive Caucus reached a deal with fellow Democrats to vote on the infrastructure bill tonight, abandoning a key tenant of their position, which was to only vote for the infrastructure bill when the social spending bill also would receive a final vote.
Moments before the House began voting on the infrastructure bill, Jayapal wrote on behalf of her caucus that progressives would move forward with the infrastructure vote because they had accepted the commitment from moderates that the social spending bill would get a vote “no later than the week of November 15.”
But in her statement, Jayapal was sure not to say that everyone in her caucus would be joining onto this position.