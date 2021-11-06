Biden hails bipartisan infrastructure bill as "blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America"

President Joe Biden on Saturday celebrated the passage of his bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying the $1.2 trillion package will be a “blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America.”
“We're looking more forward to having shovels on the ground to begin rebuilding America and for all of you at home who feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s changing so rapidly — this bill is for you,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and it's long overdue.”
The President said he plans to hold a formal signing ceremony for the bill in the coming days.