Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 11:44 a.m. ET, November 6, 2021
25 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Biden says he's confident the social safety net package will pass

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the rule that will allow the passage of the Build Back Better Act, as US Vice President Kamala Harris looks on in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2021.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the rule that will allow the passage of the Build Back Better Act, as US Vice President Kamala Harris looks on in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2021. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden said he felt confident that he will have enough votes to pass the second part of his economic agenda, the package that would expand the social safety net.

Speaking to reporters Saturday from the State Dining Room, Biden would not say what assurances he’s received from moderate democrats in the House and Senate, declining to say who has committed to voting for the $1.9 trillion package when and if it comes up for a vote.

“I'm not going to get into who and what made what commitments to me. I don't negotiate in public. But I feel confident, I feel confident that we will have enough votes to pass the Build Back Better plan," Biden said.

Biden, during his victory lap celebrating the passage of his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, took a swing at reporters who doubted his ability to get his agenda done when asked whether the spending bill is “doomed” because he cannot count on the same Republican votes he received for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“I don't start off with any assumption that I can't get anybody to vote for anything. I mean that sincerely,” Biden said. “I think what's going to happen is we're going to see what happens in the Senate and whether or not I need only Democratic votes, which is likely, it’s the likely outcome. And the question is can I get all of those votes? This is a process,” Biden said. “All along you've told me I can't do any of it anyway. From the very beginning.”

When asked later when he thought the bill would be passed, a jubilant Biden joked, “I don't want to make your job easier. I don't want to, I know the answer exactly when it's going to be passed.”

Earlier, Biden reiterated that he expects the second part of his economic agenda, the Build Back Better social safety net package, to pass both chambers of Congress the week of Nov. 15, after the House moved forward on a procedural rule on that portion of his agenda.

4 min ago

There will be "shovels in the ground" in the coming months, Biden says

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Cars drive past construction along Interstate Highway 66 in Manassas, Virginia, on August 10, 2021.
Cars drive past construction along Interstate Highway 66 in Manassas, Virginia, on August 10, 2021. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden said he expects Americans will begin to see the effects of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the next two to three months, but cautioned the larger impact from the massive $1.2 trillion package will be felt over a longer period of time, not in the coming months.

“They’ll see the effects of the bill, this bill, probably starting within the next two to three months as we get things, shovels in the ground and people being told they're gonna be working, doing the following things, and things are going to move,” Biden said following remarks on the bill’s passage at the White House on Saturday.

“It is a bill that's paid out over a number of years … it's going to be a provision -- a bill that is going to have a profound impact over time,” he continued, warning he can’t be precise with when certain impacts will be felt.

The President said that he has faith in the American people that if the government comes together to deliver for them, even in a highly partisan time, Americans will step up.

“I really have faith in the American people. I know we're divided, I know how mean it can get, and I know there are extremes on both ends that make it more difficult than it's been in a long, long time. But I'm convinced if we let the American people know that we're committed to enhancing their ability to make their way, we'll all do better,” the President said.

14 min ago

Sen. Markey promises US Congress "will get this job done" on its climate bill

From CNN’s Ella Nilsen

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, a longtime climate hawk in the Senate, told COP26 attendees he’s confident Congress will pass President Biden’s climate and economic bill – fulfilling Biden’s commitment to slash greenhouse gases.

“I am telling every representative of every country I am meeting here, we will get this job done,” Markey said. “I am very confident that we will be able to pass the Build Back Better bill. I am very confident that the US will fulfill its commitment to reduce greenhouse gases by 50% by the year 2030.”

Some context: Markey spoke at COP26 hours after the US House passed Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending it to the president’s desk.

But Congress still hasn’t passed Biden’s remaining $1.75 trillion climate and economic bill, and a vote on that will likely be delayed until before Thanksgiving. House progressive lawmakers said they had secured a commitment from moderates they would vote for the major climate and economic legislation, but some climate advocates are uneasy.

Ramon Cruz, the president of the Sierra Club, told Markey at Saturday’s COP26 event that the House vote on the infrastructure bill was not “ideal” from his point of view.

“The events of last night in the US, unfortunately, are not ideal for us,” Cruz said. “It had been the intent of the Progressive Caucus members to go together hand in hand with the legislation that is really transformational – that changes people’s lives.”

18 min ago

Buttigieg says Congress handed Biden administration part one of its "Big Deal"

From CNN's Devan Cole

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Saturday that the Biden administration was given part one of its “Big Deal” when Congress approved the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"You know, there was the New Deal. Under (former President) Teddy Roosevelt there was the Square Deal. I think last night we just got part one of the Biden-Harris administration's Big Deal,” he told CNN.

“I think part two of that Big Deal has a ton of momentum if only because the American people overwhelmingly support just about everything that's in it,” the secretary added, referring to Democrats’ sweeping $1.9 trillion economic package.

49 min ago

Biden celebrates passage of infrastructure bill as "monumental step forward"

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Biden touted a major legislative victory on Saturday, calling the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill “a monumental step forward as a nation.” 

“Yesterday, I don't think it's an exaggeration to suggest that we took a monumental step forward as a nation,” Biden said from the State Dining Room on Saturday, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“We did something that's long overdue, that long has been talked about in Washington but never actually been done. A House of Representatives passed an infrastructure investment and jobs act. That's a fancy way of saying a bipartisan infrastructure bill. A once-in-a-generation investment that will create millions of jobs, modernize our infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, our broadband, all range of things,” he continued, saying the investments will put the country on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st century. 

What's next: Biden said he won’t be signing the bill into law this weekend but will do so “soon,” when he can host members of Congress from both parties at the White House for a formal signing ceremony 

The President touched on the “sausage-making” process that is passing major legislation, thanking House Democratic leadership and Democrats and Republicans who worked together to pass the infrastructure bill, noting the bipartisan nature of its passage, something increasingly rare in Washington these days.

“I want to quickly thank members of the House who worked so hard to get some of this done. Speaker Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, Jim Clyburn. Progressive leaders, moderate leaders, Democrats, Republicans, they in fact worked together,” he said. 

1 hr 29 min ago

Biden hails bipartisan infrastructure bill as "blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America"

From CNN's Devan Cole

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Joe Biden on Saturday celebrated the passage of his bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying the $1.2 trillion package will be a “blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America.”

“We're looking more forward to having shovels on the ground to begin rebuilding America and for all of you at home who feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s changing so rapidly — this bill is for you,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and it's long overdue.”

The President said he plans to hold a formal signing ceremony for the bill in the coming days.

1 hr 31 min ago

Biden on infrastructure bill: "We did something that's long overdue"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden opened his remarks Saturday morning on the bipartisan infrastructure bill with a moment of levity.

"Finally — infrastructure week," Biden said from the White House with a laugh as he emerged to trumpet his victory, an unsubtle dig at the futile, Groundhog Day-like efforts to pass a roads-and-bridges improvement during the last administration.

"We did something that's long overdue, that's long been talked about in Washington, but never has actually been done," Biden added.

1 hr 39 min ago

Biden calls infrastructure bill a "once-in-a-generation investment that will create millions of jobs"

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden praised the passage of the infrastructure bill Friday night in the House during remarks from the White House Saturday morning.

"[It's] a once-in-a-generation investment that will create millions of jobs, modernize our infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, our broadband, all range of things, to turn the climate crisis into an opportunity," Biden said.

Biden added: "And it puts us on the path to win the economic competition of the 21st century that we faced with China and other large countries and the rest of the world. It's going to create more jobs, good-paying jobs, union jobs that can't be outsourced and they're going to transform our transportation system with the most significant investments in passenger rail, the most significant investment in 50 years, in roads and bridges, the most significant investment in 70 years, and more investment in public transit than we've ever, ever made, period."

2 hr 13 min ago

Soon: Biden to speak following passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill

President Biden will be speaking shortly following the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a cornerstone of his domestic agenda.