Biden will sign infrastructure bill immediately once passed, White House says

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on November 5 in Washington, DC. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

If the infrastructure bill passes in Congress today President Biden will sign it immediately and not wait for his 'Build Back Better' plan's passage, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

“If the Build Back Better infrastructure bill passes today, the President is going to sign it … but he also wants to make sure that we get the Build Back Better act done as well, the framework that he put together,” Jean-Pierre told reporters during the White House press briefing.

“ (B)oth bills are incredibly important to him,” she emphasized. “He wants to move both of them forward as quickly as possible to again deliver for middle class families.”

“If the infrastructure bill is passed today, he will sign it. Absolutely. It’s important to get that done for the American public,” she continued.