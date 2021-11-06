Pelosi concludes House floor speech in support of Build Back Better Act

(House TV)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a long floor speech in support of the Build Back Better Act, as the House continues to debate the rule of the bill on the floor this evening.

When Pelosi was done, Republican Rep. Brian Mast stood up and yelled, “you can get an Emmy for that one.”

Pelosi did not respond; she put on her mask and walked away from the podium.

While debate on the Build Back Better Act rule continues, the plan is to still vote on infrastructure when this debate wraps.