Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Biden signs infrastructure bill

Biden holds signing ceremony for bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:21 PM ET, Mon November 15, 2021
3 min ago

Biden selected this former mayor to oversee the implementation of the massive infrastructure bill

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, John Harwood and Paul LeBlanc

Mitch Landrieu, former Mayor of New Orleans
Mitch Landrieu, former Mayor of New Orleans (Shannon Finney/Getty Images/FILE)

President Biden has selected former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee the implementation of the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the White House announced Sunday evening.

Landrieu's role underscores the substantial effort that officials say it will take to enact the massive piece of legislation, which is the first of its kind in decades. Biden and congressional Democrats hope to have some tangible benefit from the new law before next year's midterm elections but are mindful that the appearance of wasted money could sour the public on a package that, for now, remains widely popular.

Biden will sign the infrastructure bill tooday during a ceremony that will include members of Congress, governors and mayors from both parties.

"I am thankful to the President and honored to be tasked with coordinating the largest infrastructure investment in generations," Landrieu said in a statement released by the White House Sunday.

"Our work will require strong partnerships across the government and with state and local leaders, business and labor to create good-paying jobs and rebuild America for the middle class. We will also ensure these major investments achieve the President's goals of combating climate change and advancing equity."

The Wall Street Journal first reported Landrieu's appointment.

24 min ago

Biden will soon sign the infrastructure bill into law. Here are key things to know.

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Railroad track maintenance workers from Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) work on replacing worn track ties at the main crossing in Emporia, Kansas, on November 14.
Railroad track maintenance workers from Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) work on replacing worn track ties at the main crossing in Emporia, Kansas, on November 14. (Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch/IPX/AP)

President Biden will sign the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law this afternoon, seeking a jolt of momentum for his presidency as he commemorates a major legislative victory with pomp and circumstance on the White House South Lawn.

Here are key things to know:

  • What the bill will do: Once signed, it will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments in America's infrastructure over five years, including money for roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, airports, ports and waterways. The package includes a $65 billion investment in improving the nation's broadband infrastructure and invests tens of billions of dollars in improving the electric grid and water systems. Another $7.5 billion would go to building a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers, according to the bill text.
  • How we got to this moment: The bill, first passed by the Senate in a 69 to 30 vote in August, was ultimately passed by the House, including 13 Republican lawmakers, on Nov. 5. Congress is returning to Washington today after a weeklong recess to a bevy of critical issues before the holidays, including passing Biden's broader economic and climate agenda, funding the government before a Dec. 3 deadline, and raising the debt limit.
  • Why the ceremony matters: The event comes as Biden is facing slumping poll numbers ahead of next year's critical midterm elections following a bruising gubernatorial loss for Democrats in Virginia earlier this month. Discontent over the pandemic and resulting economic problems — including record inflation — are contributing to Biden's lagging popularity, a new ABC-Washington Post poll out over the weekend put the President's approval rating at 41% approve, 53% disapprove. The signing ceremony will be an opportunity for a rare bipartisan gathering, with state and local officials expected from both sides of the aisle as Biden seeks to tout his deal-making ability on a topic that has vexed multiple presidencies.

Read more about today's ceremony here.

23 min ago

Here's what's in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

From CNN's Katie Lobosco and Tami Luhby

Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Nov. 5, approving a signature part of President Biden's economic agenda.

Here's what in the bill:

Funding for roads and bridges:

The bill calls for investing $110 billion for roads, bridges and major infrastructure projects. That's significantly less than the $159 billion that Biden initially requested in the American Jobs Plan.

Included is $40 billion for bridge repair, replacement and rehabilitation, according to the bill text. The White House says it would be the single, largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, which started in the 1950s.

The deal also contains $16 billion for major projects that would be too large or complex for traditional funding programs, according to the White House.

The investments would focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

Also in the package is $11 billion for transportation safety, including a program to help states and localities reduce crashes and fatalities, especially of cyclists and pedestrians, according to the White House. It would direct funding for safety efforts involving highways, trucks, and pipeline and hazardous materials.

And it contains $1 billion to reconnect communities — mainly disproportionately Black neighborhoods — that were divided by highways and other infrastructure, according to the White House. It will fund planning, design, demolition and reconstruction of street grids, parks or other infrastructure.

Money for transit and rail:

The package would provide $39 billion to modernize public transit, according to the bill text. That's less than the $85 billion that Biden initially wanted to invest in modernizing transit systems and help them expand to meet rider demand.

The funds would repair and upgrade existing infrastructure, make stations accessible to all users, bring transit service to new communities and modernize rail and bus fleets, including replacing thousands of vehicles with zero-emission models, according to the White House.

The deal would also invest $66 billion in passenger and freight rail, according to the bill text. The funds would eliminate Amtrak's maintenance backlog, modernize the Northeast Corridor line and bring rail service to areas outside the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, according to the White House. Included in the package is $12 billion in partnership grants for intercity rail service, including high-speed rail.

The funding is less than the $80 billion Biden originally wanted to send to Amtrak, which he relied upon for decades to get home to Delaware from Washington, DC.

Still, it would be the largest federal investment in public transit in history and in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak 50 years ago, according to the White House.

Broadband upgrade:

The bill would provide a $65 billion investment in improving the nation's broadband infrastructure, according to the bill text. Biden initially wanted to invest $100 billion in broadband.

It also aims to help lower the price households pay for internet service by requiring federal funding recipients to offer a low-cost affordable plan, by creating price transparency and by boosting competition in areas where existing providers aren't providing adequate service. It would also create a permanent federal program to help more low-income households access the internet, according to the White House fact sheet.

Upgrading airports, ports and waterways:

The deal would invest $17 billion in port infrastructure and $25 billion in airports to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports and promote electrification and other low-carbon technologies, according to the White House.

It is similar to the funding in Biden's original proposal.

Electric vehicles:

The bill would provide $7.5 billion for zero- and low-emission buses and ferries, aiming to deliver thousands of electric school buses to districts across the country, according to the White House.

Another $7.5 billion would go to building a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers, according to the bill text.

Improving power and water systems:

The bill would invest $65 billion to rebuild the electric grid, according to the White House. It calls for building thousands of miles of new power lines and expanding renewable energy, the White House said.

It would provide $55 billion to upgrade water infrastructure, according to the bill text. It would replace lead service lines and pipes so that communities have access to clean drinking water, the White House said.

Another $50 billion would go toward making the system more resilient — protecting it from drought, floods and cyberattacks, the White House said.

Environmental remediation:

The bill would provide $21 billion to clean up Superfund and brownfield sites, reclaim abandoned mine land and cap orphaned gas wells, according to the White House.

Read more about the legislation here.