The "independent state legislature" theory the Supreme Court is considering Wednesday is an interpretation that posits that state legislatures should have primary — and perhaps exclusive — authority for setting the rules of federal elections, unless Congress has weighed in.

It stems from language in the US Constitution that says the "Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature.”

Proponents of the theory say that, under the doctrine, federal courts still have a role to play to ensure federal law and the US constitution are not violated by a state's election rules.

Voting rights groups say that should the Supreme Court adopt it, state legislatures would enjoy absolute authority without judicial oversight, even perhaps choosing their desired election winners.

One example is how state courts — while citing their state constitutions — issued rulings in 2020 that made mail voting more accessible for the Covid-19 pandemic. It also raises questions about the discretion state executive branch officials and local authorities have in carrying out state election law.

Versions of the "independent state legislature" doctrine manifested in arguments made in 2020 election lawsuits, particularly in cases where conservatives challenged the counting of votes that were cast under election rules set out by state courts for the pandemic, rather than by the legislature.

During that litigation, several members of the US Supreme Court's conservative wing signaled their openness to the theory. But the high court did not take up a case that would give the justices a full review of the arguments until the North Carolina Republicans brought the redistricting case to the justices.

