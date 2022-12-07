Audio
Supreme Court hears arguments on voting rights case

By Tierney Sneed, Dan Berman and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:57 AM ET, Wed December 7, 2022
2 min ago

What is the "independent state legislature" theory?

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

(National Archives/AP)

The "independent state legislature" theory the Supreme Court is considering Wednesday is an interpretation that posits that state legislatures should have primary — and perhaps exclusive — authority for setting the rules of federal elections, unless Congress has weighed in.

It stems from language in the US Constitution that says the "Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature.”   

Proponents of the theory say that, under the doctrine, federal courts still have a role to play to ensure federal law and the US constitution are not violated by a state's election rules.

Voting rights groups say that should the Supreme Court adopt it, state legislatures would enjoy absolute authority without judicial oversight, even perhaps choosing their desired election winners.

One example is how state courts — while citing their state constitutions — issued rulings in 2020 that made mail voting more accessible for the Covid-19 pandemic. It also raises questions about the discretion state executive branch officials and local authorities have in carrying out state election law. 

Versions of the "independent state legislature" doctrine manifested in arguments made in 2020 election lawsuits, particularly in cases where conservatives challenged the counting of votes that were cast under election rules set out by state courts for the pandemic, rather than by the legislature. 

During that litigation, several members of the US Supreme Court's conservative wing signaled their openness to the theory. But the high court did not take up a case that would give the justices a full review of the arguments until the North Carolina Republicans brought the redistricting case to the justices.

12 min ago

What conservative justices have said about interpreting the constitution on voting

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The US Supreme Court justices pose for a group portrait in October. In the front row, from left, are Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan. Behind them, from left, are Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The US Supreme Court justices pose for a group portrait in October. In the front row, from left, are Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan. Behind them, from left, are Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Earlier this year, a 5-4 Supreme Court ruled against the GOP challengers and declined to block the court-ordered map for new congressional districts on an emergency basis.

At the time, Justice Samuel Alito, writing for Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, said that he thought the lawmakers in the case will ultimately prevail.  

"If the language of the Elections Clause is taken seriously, there must be some limit on the authority of state courts to countermand actions taken by state legislatures when they are prescribing rules for the conduct of federal elections," Alito wrote.

Critically, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that he agreed with Alito that the underlying Elections Clause questions were important. 

"The issue is almost certain to keep arising until this Court definitively resolves it," Kavanaugh wrote. Yet he ultimately voted against the lawmakers cautioning that it was too close to the impending midterms to change the map.  

32 min ago

Former Chief Justice William Rehnquist led us to today's challenge to presidential election rules

From CNN's Joan Biskupic

Chief Justice William Rehnquist addresses a meeting of the Federal Justices Association in 2001.
Chief Justice William Rehnquist addresses a meeting of the Federal Justices Association in 2001. (Hillery Smith Garrison/AP/File)

The seeds of Wednesday's Supreme Court oral arguments came 22 years ago when the high court settled the 2000 election in favor of George W. Bush over Al Gore.

The ruling was 5-4 in Bush's favor, but then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist wrote a separate opinion acknowledging that while the justices usually defer to state courts on issues of state law — federal elections are an exception.

“But there are a few exceptional cases in which the Constitution imposes a duty or confers a power on a particular branch of a State’s government. This is one of them,” Rehnquist wrote, joined only by Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas.

During the Bush v. Gore oral arguments in December 2000, Justice Anthony Kennedy warned of the dangers to democracy if state constitutions were bypassed in elections controversies.

“It seems to me essential to the republican theory of government that the constitutions of the United States and the states are the basic charter,” said Kennedy, a centrist conservative, “and to say that the legislature of the state is unmoored from its own constitution, and it can’t use its courts … it seems to me a holding which has grave implications for our republican theory of government.”

Kennedy was part of the 5-4 majority that sided with Bush.

45 min ago

Why a retired judge who advised Mike Pence regarding Jan. 6 is siding with voting rights group

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

J. Michael Luttig testified in June before the House select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol attack.
J. Michael Luttig testified in June before the House select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol attack. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Retired Judge J. Michael Luttig is a conservative luminary who surprised many by becoming co-counsel in the redistricting case, joining forces with North Carolina and voting rights groups against the GOP lawmakers.

Luttig played a critical role in the run up to the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, advising then-Vice President Mike Pence’s legal team. He sees the current case as an extension of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

“The independent state legislature doctrine was the centerpiece to Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election," Luttig told CNN in an interview. “I have believed since January 6th that I had a responsibility to the country to explain why I rejected the theory in advising the vice president.”

In a brief on behalf of Common Cause, the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, Luttig argued that the Republicans’ interpretation of the Elections Clause “flouts” the Constitution’s most fundamental premise: “that a government’s power derives from ‘We the People’ and is limited by the constraints the people impose on their government.”

“Conferring power on the state ‘Legislature’ to regulate congressional elections does not nullify state constitutional limits on that power,” Luttig wrote.

1 hr 1 min ago

Justice Amy Coney Barrett will again be in the spotlight

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett attends a group photo session with the rest of the court in October.
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett attends a group photo session with the rest of the court in October. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

In court on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Justice Amy Coney Barrett to see which way she is leaning when it comes to the Independent State Legislature doctrine.

Former President Donald Trump's appointee has yet to opine publicly on the theory, and she notably did not join her conservative colleagues Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas in an earlier phase of the case when they expressed interest in the case.

At the time, Justice Brett Kavanaugh also noted that the doctrine raises important questions.

It only takes four justices to agree to take up a case, but you need a majority to write a binding opinion. Barrett, so far, has said nothing, and she may be the key. 

1 hr 1 min ago

Solicitors general take the stage in today's arguments

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

From left, Donald Verrilli, Neal Katyal and Elizabeth Prelogar
From left, Donald Verrilli, Neal Katyal and Elizabeth Prelogar (Reuters, Shutterstock)

Wednesday’s Supreme Court oral arguments will feature the legal muscle of three solicitors generals (two former and one current) who are joining forces to counter the arguments put forward by the Republican North Carolina lawmakers.

Don Verrilli is a veteran of the Obama administration and will argue on behalf of North Carolina, defending the state’s Supreme Court decision.

Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general under Obama, will argue on behalf of voting rights groups and individual voters.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar will argue on behalf of the Biden administration in support of North Carolina.