The full House is expected to debate and vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump this morning.
A simple majority of members need to vote to approve the articles in order to impeach Trump. Democrats have brought two Articles of Impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
What happens next: If the articles pass in the House as expected, the Republican-led Senate will hold a trial to decide if Trump should be removed from office. We're not exactly sure when this will begin, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said it will be in the new year. Republicans and Democrats are negotiating how the proceedings would work (but keep in mind that the GOP holds a majority).
A grave day in history: Trump faces impeachment
It's a dark day in America.
The House of Representatives is set to impeach an elected President accused of violating the nation's trust and his oath to preserve, protect and defend bedrock constitutional values. Donald Trump will be only the third president in 240 years to be impeached -- the ultimate trauma for the system of checks and balances, which will unleash fury that will boil for years.
The 45th President will be charged by the House Democratic majority with two articles of impeachment, namely abusing his power and obstructing Congress in a scheme to lure Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election.
In Trump's tumultuous presidency, the extreme has become routine, and hyper-partisanship has blurred the senses. But when the House votes to impeach Trump, a fateful step expected at some point Wednesday, it may become clear that this is also a somber moment of national political tragedy. After all, the House Democrats, who won a majority in the midterm elections on a mandate of curtailing Trump, will be making a rare statement that a President elected just three years ago should be forced from office.
Trump raged into his day of historic shame unrepentant -- after saying he takes "zero" responsibility for impeachment -- and feeling persecuted. He unleashed a fearsome attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other Democrats in an extraordinary letter that expressed something like despair about the fate of his legacy.
"You are the ones obstructing justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political and partisan gain," Trump wrote, accusing Democrats of the very offenses of which he is accused.
Pelosi described Trump's tirade as "really sick."
Catch up: 5 developments from yesterday in the Trump impeachment
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Impeachment voting rules set: The House Rules Committee approved six hours of debate on the House floor on the resolution to impeach Trump. After the debate is over, the full House will vote on each article of impeachment.
- Trump sends scathing letter: Trump sent an extraordinary letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, excoriating the House Democrats' pursuit of an impeachment inquiry just a day before the full House is set to vote. In the six-page letter Trump sent to Capitol Hill, the President calls Pelosi's actions "spiteful" and veers into what he sees as personal affronts, saying she's violated her own oath of office.
- Pelosi calls the letter "sick": Pelosi said she hadn't read the whole thing, but added that "it’s ridiculous." She said, "I’ve seen the essence of it and it’s really sick."
- Trial witnesses rejected: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday rejected calls from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to allow witnesses at an expected Senate impeachment trial of Trump.
- McConnell's revelation: On Tuesday, McConnell bluntly acknowledged some of the political realities surrounding the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, most notably when he said, “I’m not impartial about this at all.” He said, "I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There is not anything judicial about it. Impeachment is a political decision.” McConnell also predicted the whole exercise will all be for naught because Trump will be acquitted by the GOP-led Senate: “We will have a largely partisan outcome,” he said.