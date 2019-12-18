US first lady Melania Trump waits with President Donald Trump before a meeting with Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

It's a dark day in America.

The House of Representatives is set to impeach an elected President accused of violating the nation's trust and his oath to preserve, protect and defend bedrock constitutional values. Donald Trump will be only the third president in 240 years to be impeached -- the ultimate trauma for the system of checks and balances, which will unleash fury that will boil for years.

The 45th President will be charged by the House Democratic majority with two articles of impeachment, namely abusing his power and obstructing Congress in a scheme to lure Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election.

In Trump's tumultuous presidency, the extreme has become routine, and hyper-partisanship has blurred the senses. But when the House votes to impeach Trump, a fateful step expected at some point Wednesday, it may become clear that this is also a somber moment of national political tragedy. After all, the House Democrats, who won a majority in the midterm elections on a mandate of curtailing Trump, will be making a rare statement that a President elected just three years ago should be forced from office.

Trump raged into his day of historic shame unrepentant -- after saying he takes "zero" responsibility for impeachment -- and feeling persecuted. He unleashed a fearsome attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other Democrats in an extraordinary letter that expressed something like despair about the fate of his legacy.

"You are the ones obstructing justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political and partisan gain," Trump wrote, accusing Democrats of the very offenses of which he is accused.

Pelosi described Trump's tirade as "really sick."

