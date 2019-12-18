Vice President Pence calls the House impeachment vote "a disgrace"

Speaking ahead of the President’s visit to Michigan, Vice President Mike Pence talked impeachment during his first stop of a “bus tour” there.

Pence thanked the crowd at the “Workers for Trump” event for coming out, “on a blustery Michigan day.”

“On a day when there’s a lot of bluster in Washington, DC as well,” he added.

His message of standing with the President got him loud applause and occasional chants of “four more years” from the crowd.

“When this president stands up to the do-nothing Democrats, their endless investigations, and their partisan impeachment, we stand with President Donald Trump,” Pence said.

“It’s great to be with so many friends today, and to be out of Washington, DC,” the Vice President joked to the crowd. “Truthfully, friends, what’s happening on Capitol Hill is a disgrace. The first day of this administration, Democrats in Washington have been trying to overturn the results of the last election, and they’re back at it again today with their partisan impeachment vote.”