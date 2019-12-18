The Trump impeachment vote
Vice President Pence calls the House impeachment vote "a disgrace"
Speaking ahead of the President’s visit to Michigan, Vice President Mike Pence talked impeachment during his first stop of a “bus tour” there.
Pence thanked the crowd at the “Workers for Trump” event for coming out, “on a blustery Michigan day.”
“On a day when there’s a lot of bluster in Washington, DC as well,” he added.
His message of standing with the President got him loud applause and occasional chants of “four more years” from the crowd.
“When this president stands up to the do-nothing Democrats, their endless investigations, and their partisan impeachment, we stand with President Donald Trump,” Pence said.
“It’s great to be with so many friends today, and to be out of Washington, DC,” the Vice President joked to the crowd. “Truthfully, friends, what’s happening on Capitol Hill is a disgrace. The first day of this administration, Democrats in Washington have been trying to overturn the results of the last election, and they’re back at it again today with their partisan impeachment vote.”
Georgia congressman blasts "Democrats' sham process"
Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican from Georgia, criticized the Democrats' handling of the impeachment process against President Trump during today's debate.
He argued that the Democrats' process has made "a mockery of the rules of the House and is frankly dangerous to this country."
"Since day one, the Democrats have made it clear they wanted to move toward impeachment well before any of the accusations took place," Carter said. "What Democrats don't recognize is the damage this will cause for our political institutions and America for years to come."
Watch the moment:
"This impeachment is based purely on partisan motives," Republican congressman says
Rep. Ross Spano, a Republican from Florida, lent his support to President Trump today on Capital Hill, calling the impeachment a "partisan" exercise.
"This impeachment is based purely on partisan motives. Speaker Pelosi said we shouldn't go down this path unless there was compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan because of how divisive it would be," Spano said.
Spano added: "The speaker was right in one way. This is incredibly divisive and has lowered the bar for what future presidents will face. I strongly oppose the articles before it today. I hope we will get past this nightmare and get results for the American people."
Trump has been calling GOP lawmakers over the last day ranting about impeachment
Multiple GOP sources say President Trump has been ranting about impeachment in phone calls with GOP members over the last couple days and nights.
Much like we have seen in his letter and his tweets, GOP sources say Trump is furious and is expressing his fury to his allies as well.
Republican congresswoman says impeachment has distracted from real issues
Rep. Carol Miller, a Republican from West Virginia, mentioned the opioid epidemic, which has ravaged Appalachia, as one of the key issues that has been ignored while lawmakers have moved forward with the impeachment of President Trump.
"Today is a disappointing day. It is the day my colleagues from across the aisle cast the vote that they have spent the last three years obsessing over. The vote to impeach our duly elected President. There are two charges claimed by House Democrats and there is zero cause for either," Miller said.
Miller added: "We still have not finished securing our border. The opioid epidemic still rages in our communities and we still have not reached a bipartisan resolution on drug pricing."
Impeachment will follow Trump for the rest of his life, Democratic congressman says
Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, explained why he thinks today's impeachment vote is important.
"Our children are watching, no president ever wants to be impeached. Whether Donald Trump leaves in one month, one year or five years, this impeachment is permanent, it will follow him around for the rest of his life and the history books and people will know why we impeached," he said.
While Lieu doesn't agree with Trump on key issues, he said the President has the right to move forward with his own policy, "but the President does not have the right to cheat and solicit foreign interference in our elections."
"That is illegal, it is not what the voters elected him to do and we will not stand for it," Lieu said.
Watch the moment:
Trump said he wasn't going to watch the impeachment debate. But he appears to be tweeting about it.
President Trump, who said yesterday he wouldn’t watch today’s debate on the House floor, sent an all-caps tweet railing on impeachment proceedings.
He tweeted:
“SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS,” the President wrote. “THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”
Ten minutes prior to the tweet, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham put out a statement saying that the President would be, “working all day,” but “could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.”
Democratic congresswoman: Trump is "the smoking gun"
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, said Trump implicated himself in the charges brought against him in the impeachment inquiry — calling the President "the smoking gun."
"The President told us himself on national television exactly what he wanted from the phone call with President Zelensky," she said. "He came onto the White House lawn and he said I wanted President Zelensky to open an investigation into the Bidens. He solicited foreign interference before, he is going it now and he will do it again. The President is the smoking gun."
GOP congressman says there is "zero direct evidence" showing Trump engaged in an abuse of power
Rep. Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, defended President Trump against the articles of impeachment.
"The Democrats know there is zero direct evidence to show that President Trump engaged in any abuse of power. Their entire case is based on hearsay, speculation and conjecture. There's not a single fact witness that with provide testimony to support their baseless allegations," Johnson said.
Johnson followed this by slamming the Democrats: "They are trying to meet their own arbitrary, completely reckless and Machiavellian timeline to take down a President that they loathe."
Watch the moment: