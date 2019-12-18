President Trump has been impeached
Meanwhile, President Trump is blasting Democrats at his rally tonight
As President Trump officially became the third US president to be impeached, he was on stage at a "Merry Christmas" rally in Michigan laying into Democrats and claiming they've "branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame."
"With today’s illegal unconstitutional and partisan impeachment, the do-nothing Democrats are declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter," Trump said in Michigan after being on stage for about an hour.
Trump likened the impeachment proceedings to a "political suicide march" and said he would prevail in the end.
"Have you seen my polls?" an incredulous-sounding Trump said to roars.
Shortly after the impeachment vote closed, Trump decried the situation in which he finds himself.
"After three years of sinister witch hunts, hoaxes, scams, the House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans," he said.
Schiff: "The President of the United States should be tried" by the Senate
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said President Trump "should be tried" by the Senate.
Schiff said the question is now whether "Senator McConnell will allow a fair trial in the Senate."
He said the American people want to hear the testimony of people like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney — and "see what's in those documents that the President has been hiding."
Trump just acknowledged vote to impeach him while on stage at his Michigan rally
President Trump has acknowledged the vote to impeachment him, which occurred as he was speaking on stage in Michigan.
"Every single Republican voted for us," Trump said. “We didn't lose one Republican vote.”
The votes occurred in the middle of his speech. It appeared he learned of the vote tallies from an aide.
Trump used the result to tout Republican unity.
"The Republican Party has never been so affronted but they have never been so united as they are right now,” he said.
He said it was “unheard of” that some Democrats would vote against the impeachment.
"The Democrats always stick together. Think of it: 3 Democrats went over to our side," he said.
Pelosi shoots a look at some House Democrats who cheer Trump's impeachment
Nancy Pelosi shot her members a look when it appeared that several House Democrats cheered or applauded after she announced that the articles of impeachment had passed.
Earlier in the day, the House Speaker told Democrats not to celebrate during the vote.
Here's a breakdown of the second vote
The vote on the second article of impeachment — obstruction of Congress — spilt almost entirely along party lines.
Here's the final vote count:
- Democrats: 230 yeas
- Republicans: 197 nays
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, was again the only Democrat to vote present.
White House responds: This is "one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation"
The White House just released a statement following the impeachment of President Trump, calling it "one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation."
"Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our Nation. Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the President through the House of Representatives. Democrats have chosen to proceed on this partisan basis in spite of the fact that the President did absolutely nothing wrong. Indeed, weeks of hearings have proved that he did nothing wrong," the White House said.
The statement went on to call the impeachment a "sham" that denied the President "fundamental fairness and due process under the law."
The White House further stated: "All of these antics make clear that Democrats have lost sight of what this country needs, which is a Congress that works for the people. Their boundless animus for President Trump fuels their desire to nullify the 2016 election results, and improperly influence the 2020 election."
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted "present" on the first article of impeachment
Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who is a representative from Hawaii, released a statement explaining her decision to vote “present" on the first article of impeachment against President Trump.
“I am standing in the center and have decided to vote 'Present.' I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," Gabbard said in the statement. “I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.”
Gabbard is the only candidate who is a member of congress who is able to vote on impeachment. The other congressmembers who are running are all members of the Senate.
House adjourns until tomorrow morning
The US House of Representatives just adjourned for the night.
The House will return tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.
Lawmakers debated for six hours on the floor before voting on the articles of impeachment tonight.
The House just passed both articles of impeachment
In a historic move, the House of Representatives has passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
The House voted primarily along party lines to impeach Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.