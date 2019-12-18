Republican congressman compares today's impeachment vote to Pearl Harbor

Some of President Trump’s advisers have already begun discussing ways to use the roughly two weeks between now and the likely start of his Senate trial to advance their narrative, according to advisers familiar with the ongoing talks.

Those advisers don’t want the President to squander that time, during which he is presently slated to be at Mar-a-Lago, because the congressional recess could create a messaging void for Trump to fill with his side of the story, the advisers said.

Aides and advisers have discussed the prospect of adding events or trips to his schedule, as well as keeping up a heavy presence of surrogates on the airwaves.

Although it was under completely different circumstances, White House officials last year lamented the fact that Trump spent his holidays largely out of view and thus ceded an opportunity to shape the conversation around the government shutdown unfolding at the time, these advisers said. Many viewed those days as a waste, and some Trump allies now hope he will use the same time period this year to go on offense.

That being said, one adviser noted Trump relishes his time spent holding court at Mar-a-Lago and may not easily be persuaded to give that up, the advisers said.