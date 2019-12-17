US President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One on December 14. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

It may be a no-brainer for Senate Republicans to keep President Donald Trump in office -- but it's becoming clear that Democrats mean to make them pay a heavy price for saving the President in his impeachment trial early next year.

In a sign of the high-stakes politics to come, minority Democrats are not waiting for the House to impeach Trump -- a move expected on Wednesday -- before they open the political battle in the Senate.

In an ironic touch, they are echoing the process complaints that House Republicans used to complicate Speaker Nancy Pelosi's strategy. And they complain that GOP plans for a swift Senate trial would subvert justice and fall short of the constitutional duty expected of senators.

In the House, Democrats used their majority power to force through a swift and focused impeachment strategy but opened themselves up to Republican charges that they were rushing the most grave undertaking faced by Congress. Now the situation is reversed.

Democrats lack the power to send Trump packing -- they would need 20 GOP senators to turn against their own party leader to amass a two-thirds majority to make him the first President ever ousted by Congress.

But the more Democrats can make a case that Trump's unchecked power grabs are being enabled by congressional Republicans, the better they can build a case to voters that it would be dangerous to reelect him next year.

Read Collinson's full analysis here: