House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Trump's letter "sick"

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was just asked about President Trump's letter to her today.

Pelosi said she has not read the whole thing because she's been working, but added that "it’s ridiculous."

"I’ve seen the essence of it and it’s really sick," she said.

More on this: In the letter, Trump wildly claimed that "(m)ore due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials." And he accused Pelosi of portraying a "false display of solemnity" during the impeachment process.

"No intelligent person believes what you are saying," Trump wrote in the letter sent today.

Trump is set to be the third president in US history to be impeached. Democrats have brought two Articles of Impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats say Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals in exchange of security aid. They also charge that the President obstructed the congressional investigation by refusing to allow key officials to testify.