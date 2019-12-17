Schumer: America is "at risk" if we "don't do this seriously and get all the facts out"

Speaking about an impeachment trial, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said America would be “at risk” — "if we don't do this seriously and get all the facts out."

The New York Democrat went on to say President Trump "could be further emboldened and future presidents could be further emboldened."

"If the President can just abnegate any serious trial by withholding facts, withholding witnesses, withholding documents, the country has future trouble,” Schumer said at his weekly presser after policy lunches today.

Schumer also responded to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rejection of his witness request and his comments that Schumer is skipping over other procedural steps that were taken during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, saying the Kentucky Republican of trying to “avoid” and "delay." Schumer argued that McConnell's argument amounts to: “Let’s vote on the easy stuff now and kick the important issues to later.”

Asked whether he would negotiate with McConnell to hear from some Republican witnesses as well, Schumer said he'd discuss it with him. But he added, "the witnesses we have chosen have direct eye witness knowledge of the facts at issue in the House impeachment charges. Republicans are talking about calling the witnesses that have nothing to do with the charges, even though they may not like them. No one has said Hunter Biden or Joe Biden has direct knowledge of the charges against President Trump and what he did."

Schumer noted that most of his Republican colleagues are afraid of “making this into a circus” where conspiracy theories end up intruding into discussions of the serious charges against the President during the trial.