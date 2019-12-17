House panel sets rules for impeachment debate
McConnell: "I'm not an impartial juror"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking after policy lunches today, admitted he's not impartial juror.
"I’m not impartial juror," he said. "This is a political process."
The Kentucky Republican continued: “I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate."
“I’m not impartial about this at all," he added.
Trump writes letter to Pelosi to express "most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade"
President Trump has written a lengthy letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade," saying that by “proceeding with your invalid impeachment you are violating your oaths office.”
Here's how the letter starts:
Here's where Democrats from Trump districts stand on impeachment
House Democrats who won their seats in districts that President Trump carried in the 2016 presidential election will likely face a tough decision on how to vote on the articles of impeachment later this week.
Here's a look at who's a yes on impeachment, who's a no and who's still undecided:
- Rep. Angie Craig — yes
- Rep. Kendra Horn —yes
- Rep. Matt Cartwright — yes
- Rep. Ben McAdams— yes
- Rep. Anthony Brindisi — yes
- Rep. Tom O'Halleran – yes
- Rep. Lucy McBath — yes
- Rep. Lauren Underwood — undecided
- Rep. Cheri Bustos — undecided
- Rep. Abby Finkenauer—yes
- Rep. Dave Loebsack — likely yes
- Rep. Cindy Axne – yes
- Rep. Jared Golden — undecided
- Rep. Elissa Slotkin — yes
- Rep. Haley Stevens — undecided
- Rep. Collin Peterson — likely no
- Rep. Susie Lee — yes
- Rep. Chris Pappas — yes
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew — no
- Rep. Andy Kim — yes
- Rep. Josh Gottheimer— yes
- Rep. Mikie Sherrill — yes
- Rep. Xochitl Torres Small — yes
- Rep. Max Rose — yes
- Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney — yes
- Rep. Antonio Delgado — yes
- Rep. Conor Lamb — yes
- Rep. Joe Cunningham — yes
- Rep. Elaine Luria — yes
- Rep. Abigail Spanberger — yes
- Rep. Ron Kind — undecided
House approves $1.4 trillion spending deal to avert shutdown during impeachment process
The House of Representatives voted on today to approve a nearly $1.4 trillion, sweeping spending deal that would fund the government through fiscal year 2020 and avert the looming threat of a shutdown amid a historic impeachment push.
Lawmakers passed two legislative packages that together make up the 12 regular annual bills needed to keep the government running as the clock ticks down to an expiration of federal funding on Friday.
The first package passed by a vote of 297-120. The second package passed by a vote of 280-138.
What happens next: Now that the spending deal has cleared the House, it will need to be approved by the Senate before it can go to President Trump for his expected signature.
During the break, the House is voting on a deal to avert a government shutdown
The House Rules Committee is currently on break from their hearing, where they're setting parameters for tomorrow's House floor debate on impeachment.
The House is voting during this break. Lawmakers are now voting on the first of two legislative packages that make up the sweeping $1.4 trillion spending deal to avert a government shutdown.
This first package focuses on domestic priorities and is made up of eight annual appropriations bills, including the Labor-Health and Human Services-Education bill, the legislative branch and Interior-Environment bills.
After this vote is over, the House will vote on the second legislative package that makes up the spending deal, which focuses on national security spending and is made up of four bills, including Defense and Homeland Security.
It's not clear when the Rules Committee will resume.
The committee is taking a break
The House Rules Committee is now in recess. The members are meeting to set the parameters for a floor debate on the articles of impeachment.
Republicans bring up lack of "minority day of hearings" during impeachment inquiry
Rep. Tom Cole, the ranking member of the rules committee, said Republicans were denied a request for a "minority day of hearings" by the Democrats in control of the impeachment inquiry.
Directing his question at Rep. Doug Collins, who raised this issue during the Judiciary Committee's hearings, Cole asked: "You made this request on the very first day of hearings, is that correct?"
"We did," Collins responded.
Cole then asked Collins: "Presuming passage of these articles of impeachment, isn't a hearing day now irrelevant?"
Collins responded: "I believe it is. And I believe that's the concern that many of us have who institutionally love this place."
Democrat: "Abuse of power is the essential impeachment offense"
Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, was just asked why abuse of power — one of the two articles of impeachment against President Trump — is considered an impeachable offense.
"Abuse of power is the essential impeachment offense," he said. "That's why it's in there. What it's about is elevating the personal interests and ambitions of the president above the common good, above the rule of law and above the Constitution. And so the founders didn't want a president who was going to behave like a king. We'd seen enough of that."
Raskin noted that impeachment is not about levying criminal charges. The president's core job is to "faithfully execute the laws." If he or she doesn't do that, the president won't go to prison, but the president can be removed from office.
"The president is effectively an employee of the American people. That's the way he's designed. He's not above the people. He's a servant of the people," Raskin said.
Rules chair holds up crossed-out list to show what information Trump won't provide
House Rules Chair Jim McGovern held up a sheet of paper with red lines through a list of requests that he said the Trump administration has blocked or ignored during the impeachment inquiry.
"Let me just point out for the record: we've requested several documents and testimony from members of this administration, and what has the President's administration done in response? Nothing," McGovern said.
He added: "I think this is what you call obstruction, plain and simple."
