McConnell: "I'm not an impartial juror"

The House of Representatives voted on today to approve a nearly $1.4 trillion, sweeping spending deal that would fund the government through fiscal year 2020 and avert the looming threat of a shutdown amid a historic impeachment push.

Lawmakers passed two legislative packages that together make up the 12 regular annual bills needed to keep the government running as the clock ticks down to an expiration of federal funding on Friday.

The first package passed by a vote of 297-120. The second package passed by a vote of 280-138.

What happens next: Now that the spending deal has cleared the House, it will need to be approved by the Senate before it can go to President Trump for his expected signature.