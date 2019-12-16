The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

The Senate impeachment trial is starting to get real. If the full House votes to impeach President Trump — which it is expected to do this week — it will then move to the Senate, where senators will decide if he should be removed from office.

There's a magic number here: 51.

With 51 votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can do most anything he wants in the looming Senate impeachment trial. But at this stage, McConnell doesn’t have the commitment of at least 51 of the 53 GOP senators. That means what happens next – and the extent of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s actual leverage right now – are still unknowns.

There’s no official list, but in conversations with Democratic senators and aides over the last week, here’s a rough list of Republicans they are looking to at the moment. Remember: They need four from this group to be able to start moving anything in their direction.

Sen. Susan Collins

Sen. Cory Gardner

Sen. Lamar Alexander

Sen. Mike Enzi

Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Mitt Romney

Sen. Pat Roberts

Of note: Nobody in this group has said they’d be willing to join Democrats on their push for witnesses or a specific trial structure yet. But they also haven’t rejected the possibility. It’s a mix of moderates, those retiring at the end of this term and, well, Mitt Romney.