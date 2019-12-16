The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
The magic number in the looming Senate trial is 51
The Senate impeachment trial is starting to get real. If the full House votes to impeach President Trump — which it is expected to do this week — it will then move to the Senate, where senators will decide if he should be removed from office.
There's a magic number here: 51.
With 51 votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can do most anything he wants in the looming Senate impeachment trial. But at this stage, McConnell doesn’t have the commitment of at least 51 of the 53 GOP senators. That means what happens next – and the extent of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s actual leverage right now – are still unknowns.
There’s no official list, but in conversations with Democratic senators and aides over the last week, here’s a rough list of Republicans they are looking to at the moment. Remember: They need four from this group to be able to start moving anything in their direction.
- Sen. Susan Collins
- Sen. Cory Gardner
- Sen. Lamar Alexander
- Sen. Mike Enzi
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski
- Sen. Mitt Romney
- Sen. Pat Roberts
Of note: Nobody in this group has said they’d be willing to join Democrats on their push for witnesses or a specific trial structure yet. But they also haven’t rejected the possibility. It’s a mix of moderates, those retiring at the end of this term and, well, Mitt Romney.
White House will review Schumer's trial proposal today
The White House will review Sen. Chuck Schumer's proposal for the Senate trial today, an official involved in the matter said. Officials discussed the broad outlines of it yesterday but are expected to do so more fully in person today.
As reported, the White House counsel's office has been coordinating closely with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
What Schumer wants: In the letter obtained by CNN, Schumer called for at least four witnesses to testify: Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, senior adviser to the acting White House chief of staff Robert Blair and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey.
He also laid out his preference for how long House managers and White House counsel would have to make their cases, cross-examine witnesses and give closing arguments.
Here's what Democrats want in a Senate trial (and what the GOP likely won't agree to)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made it clear in a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last night that he prefers a Senate impeachment trial with witness testimony and new documents — a direct rebuttal to top Republicans who have argued in recent days that a shorter trial without witnesses would spare the Senate from becoming a partisan circus.
What Schumer wants: In the letter obtained by CNN, Schumer called for at least four witnesses to testify:
- Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney
- Former national security adviser John Bolton
- Senior adviser to the acting White House chief of staff Robert Blair
- Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey
He also laid out his preference for how long House managers and White House counsel would have to make their cases, cross-examine witnesses and give closing arguments.
What Republicans will agree to: There are elements of Schumer’s three-page letter Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would likely sign onto, primarily the structure of the House manager and White House defense presentations, both of which line up with President Bill Clinton’s 1999 trial.
Even the timing roughly lines up to what McConnell has been hinting out publicly.
What they won't agree to: But McConnell has made clear privately he’s opposed to having witnesses during the trial, preferring instead to have the manager and White House presentations, then move to a final vote on the articles themselves.
Schumer has now made it clear that’s a non-starter for Democrats. Consider a very important marker, one that will dictate Democratic positioning for the next month, laid down.
House Judiciary Committee releases 658-page impeachment report
The House Judiciary Committee early this morning released its impeachment report to accompany the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that will be on the House floor this week.
The 658-page report explains the decision to charge Trump with two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It also includes the committee reports previously issued from the House Intelligence Committee laying out the evidence against the President and the Judiciary Committee explaining the constitutional grounds for impeachment.
“Taken together, the articles charge that President Trump has placed his personal, political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections and our systems of checks and balances. He has engaged in a pattern of misconduct that will continue if left unchecked,” the Judiciary Committee wrote. “Accordingly, President Trump should be impeached and removed from office.”
The next five days will make history. Here's what to expect
Articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are expected to be passed through the House before the end of the week, less than three months after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.
Here's how things will go:
Full House vote
Two articles of impeachment are headed to the House floor for a vote. If a simple majority of the House votes to approve either article, Trump will become the third president ever formally impeached (President Richard Nixon resigned after the votes passed the House Judiciary Committee but before they could make it to the full House).
- The House has yet to set a specific date for the full impeachment vote, but two Democratic leadership aides said it could happen on Wednesday.
What's in the articles?
- The first article of impeachment accuses Trump of abusing his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and withholding US security aid and a White House meeting.
- The second accuses him of obstructing the investigation into his misconduct by blocking witnesses and disobeying subpoenas.
Looming Senate trial
If the articles pass in the House as expected, the Republican-led Senate will hold a trial presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court -- right now, that's John Roberts, a George W. Bush appointee who has played a pivotal role.
Freshman Democrats push for Justin Amash as an impeachment manager
A source familiar says Rep. Dean Phillips, a freshman Democrat from Minnesota, is working with a group of other freshman Democrats to convince House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to draft independent Rep. Justin Amash as an impeachment manager for the Senate trial.
Phillips has been in touch with Amash, who is open to the idea. Amash, a staunch critic of President Trump, was a Republican but then switched parties last summer after he voiced support for formal impeachment proceedings.
Earlier this month, Amash told CNN he would support articles of impeachment, signalling that it would not be just Democrats backing the effort when it came to the House floor.
CNN reached out to Amash for comment. The Washington Post first reported the effort.
Catch up: 8 key impeachment developments you need to know
The impeachment inquiry into President Trump continues after the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment last week.
Here's where things stand now:
- The articles: After a lengthy day of debating the two articles of impeachment against Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve both articles Friday. The vote fell on partisan lines: Democrats voted yes and Republicans voted no, with the exception of Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat who was absent because of illness.
- McConnell's position: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was appropriate to coordinate with the White House ahead of a likely Senate impeachment trial of Trump. "It was done during the Clinton impeachment as well. Not surprisingly, President Clinton and the Democrats in the Senate were coordinating their strategy. We're all on the same side," he said.
- Schiff wants witnesses: House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday he would like for some witnesses to be called during the expected Senate impeachment trial as well to have administration documents so far not turned over to be introduced as evidence. Schiff, who has been mentioned as a possible House impeachment manager, said the witnesses he has in mind are ones who so far have refused to talk to House negotiators. They include acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
- New poll: A new poll from Fox News finds 50% of voters nationwide want President Trump impeached and removed from office, unchanged since a late-October poll. Another 4% say Trump should be impeached but not removed, and 41% oppose impeachment altogether. Regardless of their views on impeachment, 53% of voters say Trump abused his power, 48% say he obstructed Congress and 45% say he committed bribery.
- Graham's prediction: Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a close ally of Trump, said he will do everything in his power to quickly end an expected impeachment trial in the Republican-led Senate. Asked if it was appropriate for him to be voicing his opinion before impeachment reaches the Senate, Graham replied, "Well, I must think so because I'm doing it."
- What the articles say: The first article of impeachment accuses Trump of abusing his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and withholding US security aid and a White House meeting. The second accuses him of obstructing the investigation into his misconduct by blocking witnesses and disobeying subpoenas.
- What's next: The two articles of impeachment will now go to the House floor for a vote. If a simple majority of the House votes to approve either article, Trump will become the third president ever formally impeached — President Nixon resigned after the votes passed the House Judiciary Committee but before they could make it to the full House. The House has yet to set a specific date for the full impeachment vote, but two Democratic leadership aides said it could happen on Wednesday.
- Possible trial: Then the Republican-led Senate will hold a trial presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The White House is still planning its trial strategy and considering whether or not it will call witnesses, which may lengthen the trial.