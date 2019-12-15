The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking in Frankfort, Kentucky, last week said it was appropriate to coordinate with the White House ahead of a likely Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

McConnell said similar coordination happened during President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial.

"It was done during the Clinton impeachment as well. Not surprisingly, President Clinton and the Democrats in the Senate were coordinating their strategy. We're all on the same side," he said.

Some background: Some Democrats are raising concerns about McConnell's statement that he will coordinate closely with the White House on the looming Senate impeachment trial, with one House Democrat saying the Kentucky Republican should recuse himself entirely.

McConnell told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday night that there will "be no difference between the President's position and our position as to how to handle this."

"Everything I do during this, I will be coordinating with White House counsel," McConnell said.

McConnell and Trump's top lawyer sketched out a plan Thursday, prior to the Fox News interview, to coordinate closely for an impeachment trial. Still, no agreement was reached on an issue where Trump and McConnell diverge. Trump has repeatedly said he wants witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial. McConnell has privately indicated he wants to avoid witnesses out of concern for the political and institutional fallout they might bring.