The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and leading Sen. Sherrod Brown criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today after he said he would be coordinating with the White House counsel on “everything” regarding the expected Senate trial.

“The Constitution prescribes a special oath for the senators when they sit at a trial in impeachment. They have to pledge to do impartial justice and here you have the majority leader of the Senate - in effect the foreman of the jury - saying he is going to work hand-in-glove with the defense attorney. Now that's a violation of the oath they are about to take and it's a complete subversion of the Constitutional scheme,” Nadler told ABC’s “This Week.”

“I hope…that they will do their duty and will look into this and will see the uncontroverted facts. Remember, these facts are basically uncontroverted,” Nadler added.

Nadler said this is a basic constitutional issue.

“This is a subversion of the constitutional order, a subversion of our democracy and if he gets away with it, future president of either party will really be able to change the nature of our government. This changes the nature of our government. Do we have constitutional democracy or do we have a monarchy where the President unaccountable? That's what's at stake here," he said.

Brown echoed similar sentiments to CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union" this morning.

“Mitch McConnell to say he’s coordinating with the White House to make sure he’s not convicted and removed is – I just – it really is part of this see no evil, hear no evil. That is why I’m so disappointed in my colleagues’ see no evil and hear no evil attitude. That they don’t want to look at anything that might disagree with their world view of Republicanism and this President,” Brown said.

McConnell defended his stance on Friday: “It was done during the Clinton impeachment as well. Not surprisingly, President Clinton and the Democrats in the Senate were coordinating their strategy. We’re all on the same side.”