The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee's vote Friday passing articles of impeachment against President Trump was meant as extraordinary repudiation.

The history was certainly there, and is weighing on the President. But it did not appear anyone felt rebuked at the White House.

Minutes before the party-line vote was called, the man joining Trump at the center of the scandal -- his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani -- was seen ambling across the White House driveway toward the West Wing.

"Maybe he's here to go to the Christmas party with his son, who works at the White House," offered Kellyanne Conway, the President's counselor, when asked about Giuliani's presence. The party, according to the White House schedule, was set to begin at 8:15 p.m., a full 10-and-a-half hours after Giuliani arrived.

It was a remarkable display of recalcitrance in the face of the allegation at the center of the impeachment: that Trump and Giuliani were managing a pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate political rivals. And it presaged a defiant path forward when Trump likely becomes the third president in US history to be impeached.

As he ruefully awaits that ignoble distinction, Trump isn't showing any signs of regret or retreat. Instead, he is busying himself with a lifetime pursuit: putting on a show.

Aware the looming impeachment trial in the Senate could amount to the most highly watched moment of his presidency, with his reputation and legacy at stake, Trump has offered strong views to his Republican allies about how he'd like his defense to unfold.