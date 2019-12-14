The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Trump plots his defense following the historic rebuke he hopes to foil
The House Judiciary Committee's vote Friday passing articles of impeachment against President Trump was meant as extraordinary repudiation.
The history was certainly there, and is weighing on the President. But it did not appear anyone felt rebuked at the White House.
Minutes before the party-line vote was called, the man joining Trump at the center of the scandal -- his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani -- was seen ambling across the White House driveway toward the West Wing.
"Maybe he's here to go to the Christmas party with his son, who works at the White House," offered Kellyanne Conway, the President's counselor, when asked about Giuliani's presence. The party, according to the White House schedule, was set to begin at 8:15 p.m., a full 10-and-a-half hours after Giuliani arrived.
It was a remarkable display of recalcitrance in the face of the allegation at the center of the impeachment: that Trump and Giuliani were managing a pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate political rivals. And it presaged a defiant path forward when Trump likely becomes the third president in US history to be impeached.
As he ruefully awaits that ignoble distinction, Trump isn't showing any signs of regret or retreat. Instead, he is busying himself with a lifetime pursuit: putting on a show.
Aware the looming impeachment trial in the Senate could amount to the most highly watched moment of his presidency, with his reputation and legacy at stake, Trump has offered strong views to his Republican allies about how he'd like his defense to unfold.
The Judiciary Committee advanced impeachment articles yesterday. Here's what you need to know.
It was another big day in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump as the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment.
Here's where things stand today:
- What happened: After a lengthy day of debating the two articles of impeachment against Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of congress, the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve both articles. The vote fell on partisan lines: Democrats voted yes and Republicans voted no, with the exception of Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat who was absent because of illness.
- Thursday: The vote was supposed to be held Thursday but was unexpectedly delayed by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a decision that underscored the partisan tensions throughout the impeachment inquiry.
- What's in the articles: The first article of impeachment accuses Trump of abusing his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and withholding US security aid and a White House meeting. The second accuses him of obstructing the investigation into his misconduct by blocking witnesses and disobeying subpoenas.
- What's next: The two articles of impeachment will now go to the House floor for a vote. If a simple majority of the House votes to approve either article, Trump will become the third president ever formally impeached — President Nixon resigned after the votes passed the House Judiciary Committee but before they could make it to the full House. The House has yet to set a specific date for the full impeachment vote, but two Democratic leadership aides said it could happen on Wednesday.
- Possible trial: Then the Republican-led Senate will hold a trial presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The White House is still planning its trial strategy and considering whether or not it will call witnesses, which may lengthen the trial. Trump said earlier today that "I wouldn't mind the long process because I'd like to see the whistleblower — who is a fraud."