The House Judiciary Committee met yesterday to consider amendments to the articles of impeachment.

We had expected them to vote by the end of the day — but Chairman Jerry Nadler abruptly ended debate close before midnight. By the time Nadler gaveled out, the session had been going on for about 14 hours.

The committee will meet again today at 10 a.m. ET to vote on the articles.

Nadler's decision was derided by Republicans on the committee, particularly Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican.

"Words cannot describe how inappropriate this was," Collins said, adding that he was taken by complete surprise by the decision.

Here's what happened in those 14 hours of debate: A total of five amendments to the articles of impeachment were introduced Thursday and all were voted down.

One of the amendments wanted to replace the mention of former Vice President Joe Biden with his son Hunter Biden and Burisma in Article 1 while another would have added to the articles that US aid was released to Ukraine.