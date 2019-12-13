Live Updates
The latest on the Trump impeachment
Catch up: 4 takeaways from the committee's marathon meeting yesterday
The House Judiciary Committee spent more than 13 hours debating the articles of impeachment against President Trump yesterday.
Here's what's happened:
- No vote: Following hours spent debating proposed amendments to the articles of impeachment, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler decided to forego a vote to move the articles to the full House until 10 a.m. Nadler's decision was derided by Republicans on the committee, particularly Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican. "Words cannot describe how inappropriate this was," Collins said, adding that he was taken by complete surprise by the decision.
- Republican amendments rejected: A total of five amendments to the articles of impeachment were introduced Thursday and all were voted down. One of the amendments wanted to replace the mention of former Vice President Joe Biden with his son Hunter Biden and Burisma in Article 1 while another would have added to the articles that US aid was released to Ukraine.
- The GOP blasts the impeachment process: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said that the impeachment debate "just lacks a certain sincerity" this morning, adding that "If I'm watching at home I'm thinking, 'well, where are they in the impeachment?' That is just a Democrat drive-by, to go and list crimes that you don't allege and that you don't have evidence for."
- About the President's middle name: House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler introduced an amendment this morning to change references of "Donald J. Trump" to "Donald John Trump" in the articles of impeachment. Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the committee, said the amendment showed the "absurdity" of impeachment.