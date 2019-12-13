Vulnerable Democrat says she will vote in favor of impeachment articles

Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump was just asked if he prefers a long or short trial in the Senate.

"I'll do whatever I want. Look — we did nothing wrong, so I'll do long or short," Trump said.

If the House approves the articles of impeachment against Trump as they are expected to do next week, the Senate will then hold a trial to decide if he should be removed from office. It's not clear how long the Senate trial might last.

The President added he "wouldn't mind" a longer trial if it meant more witnesses.

"I wouldn't mind the long process because I'd like to see the whistleblower — who is a fraud," he said.

Some context: Throughout the House impeachment inquiry, Republicans have demanded to hear from the whistleblower whose complaint against Trump was at the heart of the inquiry.

The legal team for the whistleblower is preparing for the possibility that lawmakers will call their client to testify in the Senate, two people familiar told CNN.

