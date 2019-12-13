House panel approves articles of impeachment against Trump
White House calls impeachment inquiry a "desperate charade"
The White House has released a statement on the impeachment vote, calling it a “desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry.”
“The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House," said Stephanie Grisham, the White House Press Secretary.
Read the full statement below:
Chairman Nadler: "The House will act expeditiously"
House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler gave a very brief statement following today's committee vote to advance two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the full House floor.
"Today is a solemn and sad day," he said. "The House will act expeditiously."
Nadler left without taking any questions from reporters.
Top Republican on Judiciary Committee says Democrats "abused their power"
Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, said in statement following today's vote that it "highlights the pettiness of last night’s delay and the folly of articles of impeachment that allege no crime and establish no case."
He continued:
"While it’s already clear that Democrats broke their own promises to rig this outcome, what will become more obvious in the coming days and years is that Democrats gravely abused their power."
More context: Late last night, after about 14 hours of debate, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler gaveled the proceeding to a close. This angered Collins and other Republicans who were expecting to vote on the articles yesterday.
Today, when the committee reconvened they voted along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump — 23 Democrats voted in favor while all 17 Republicans on the committee voted against the articles.
Congresswoman: "Everybody is going to have to vote their conscience"
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, called for House representatives to "vote their conscience" when vote on impeachment articles moves to the House floor.
"I think everybody is going to have to vote their conscience, and I think that if somebody votes 'no' on these articles, I have a hard time understanding how they could look at the facts and do that," the congresswoman said.
"We all have to wake up and go to bed with ourselves every night and we'll be remembered in history for this vote," she said.
"This is gonna go down in the history books — this idea that democracy can be saved or preserved without any effort, without any courage from us, is an affront to the people that fought in the revolutions in the battlefields to create this democracy," she said.
GOP congressman calls for witnesses in Senate trial
Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican from Texas, called it a “a sad day for the country" after the House Judiciary committee voted to approve the articles of impeachment against President Trump,
“I really hope and pray the Senate will not just pick it up and dismiss it. America needs to hear from the witnesses, and we didn’t get to hear from them here. This was a kangaroo court,” Gohmert said.
One congresswoman held up a copy of the Constitution as she voted to impeach
Minutes ago, members of the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of congress.
Like her other Democratic colleagues, Rep Pramila Jayapal voted yes — but she made her vote stand out by holding up a copy of the Constitution as she spoke.
The congresswoman has been a strong critic of Trump and pushed for impeachment.
This Democrat missed the vote today because he's sick
Moments ago, 23 Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
But the party was missing one of its members: Ted Lieu, from California. He's out this week as he recovers from a heart procedure, his office said in a statement.
All 17 Republicans on the committee voted against the articles.
The articles of impeachment now go to the full House for a final vote
The House Judiciary Committee just approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Remember: This was just a committee vote. The full House needs to approve the articles in order to officially impeach the President.
Now, the articles will head to the House floor. The House has not yet set a specific date for when it could take up and vote on the articles, but two Democratic leadership aides said it could happen on Wednesday.
If the full House approves the articles, Trump will become the third president in US history to be impeached.
The Senate will then hold a trial to decide if President Trump should be removed from office.
Here's where you can read the articles of impeachment
The House Judiciary Committee just approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
