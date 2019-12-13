House panel approves articles of impeachment against Trump
One congresswoman held up a copy of the Constitution as she voted to impeach
Minutes ago, members of the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of congress.
Like her other Democratic colleagues, Rep Pramila Jayapal voted yes — but she made her vote stand out by holding up a copy of the Constitution as she spoke.
The congresswoman has been a strong critic of Trump and pushed for impeachment.
This Democrat missed the vote today because he's sick
Moments ago, 23 Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
But the party was missing one of its members: Ted Lieu, from California. He's out this week as he recovers from a heart procedure, his office said in a statement.
All 17 Republicans on the committee voted against the articles.
The articles of impeachment now go to the full House for a final vote
The House Judiciary Committee just approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Remember: This was just a committee vote. The full House needs to approve the articles in order to officially impeach the President.
Now, the articles will head to the House floor. The House has not yet set a specific date for when it could take up and vote on the articles, but two Democratic leadership aides said it could happen on Wednesday.
If the full House approves the articles, Trump will become the third president in US history to be impeached.
The Senate will then hold a trial to decide if President Trump should be removed from office.
Here's where you can read the articles of impeachment
The House Judiciary Committee just approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
JUST IN: Judiciary Committee approves both articles of impeachment
The House Judiciary Committee just approved the second of two articles of impeachment, which accuses President Trump of obstruction of Congress.
Moments ago, they approved the first, for abuse of power.
The vote was 23-17, along party lines.
The House Judiciary just approved article I of impeachment
The House Judiciary Committee just voted to approve the first article of impeachment against President Trump, which accuses the President of abusing his power.
It passed along party lines, 23-17.
Next, members will vote on the second article, obstruction of Congress.
Today's Judiciary Committee session has started
House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler just gaveled in today's session.
The committee is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
SOON: House Judiciary Committee meets again to consider articles of impeachment
The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. ET this morning to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
The panel met yesterday and debated amendments to the articles. They were expected to vote by the end of the day, but Chair Jerry Nadler abruptly ended the session just before midnight, after 14 hours of debate.
Here's what's on President Trump's schedule today
We will see President Trump this morning when he welcomes the President of Paraguay to the White House at 11 a.m. ET. The two leaders will have a meeting in the Oval Office.
It's not clear if President Trump will mention impeachment during the meeting.
Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee will meet at 10 a.m. ET to vote on the articles of impeachment.