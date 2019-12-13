One congresswoman held up a copy of the Constitution as she voted to impeach

Andrew Harnik/AP

Minutes ago, members of the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Like her other Democratic colleagues, Rep Pramila Jayapal voted yes — but she made her vote stand out by holding up a copy of the Constitution as she spoke.

The congresswoman has been a strong critic of Trump and pushed for impeachment.

