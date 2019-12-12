The House Judiciary Committee just gaveled into session. Today, the members are considering amendments to the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

After they finish the amendment process, the committee is expected to approve the articles.

How long will this take? We're not exactly sure. The committee members can go as long as they want today. But there's a congressional ball at the White House at 7 p.m. ET, and according to multiple sources, a number of members — particularly Republicans — are expected to attend.