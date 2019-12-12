The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
It's a big day for impeachment. Here's what we're watching.
The House Judiciary Committee is meeting today to consider amendments to the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
The committee is expected to approve the articles later today — which will send them to the full House for a vote next week.
Some Democrats from swing districts may not vote for impeachment
Two Democratic leadership sources say it’s possible they could lose more than two votes on the two articles of impeachment. The full House is expected to vote on the articles next week.
We already know they’re going to lose...
- Jeff Van Drew
- Collin Peterson.
And they are going to likely pick up independent Justin Amash.
But Democrats could lose a handful more from swing districts on either or both articles. Many vulnerable members are not saying what they’ll do yet, as they had back to their districts this weekend and get feedback from voters.
Remember: They are not expecting mass defections and they expect to have more than enough votes for final passage.
McConnell will move to acquit Trump if he's impeached, not merely dismiss charges, 2 Republican senators say
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to hold a final vote to acquit President Donald Trump, should he be impeached, when a majority of senators believe his trial has run its course instead of holding a vote on dismissing the articles of impeachment, two Republican senators told CNN on Wednesday.
Republicans want to have a vote on acquittal -- to clear the President of the charges against him -- not simply rely on a 51-vote threshold procedural motion to dismiss the hotly disputed case.
The Constitution mandates 67 votes are required to convict the President and remove him from office, a barrier widely considered too high to be reached in this case.
One vote McConnell can't rely on is that of Vice President Mike Pence, who has "no role in impeachment," according to a GOP leadership aide, despite being president of the Senate with the mandate to break ties.
Pence's power, which applies to legislation and nominations, isn't in effect when the Senate is weighing removing his boss, an obvious conflict of interest since he would replace Trump if he were removed. Instead, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts would preside at the trial and any tie motions would fail.
The House is quickly moving forward on articles of impeachment against President Trump.
But first, lawmakers have to wade through the murky and messy world of legislating inside a congressional committee.
On Wednesday night, the House Judiciary Committee kicked off a two-day marathon of debates and voting on the articles of impeachment.
Here's what we expect to happen today:
- House Judiciary Committee holds a meeting at 9 a.m. ET: Any member can offer any amendment he or she wants, and the committee has little choice but to consider it. Democrats may not offer any. Republicans, on the other hand, are expected to flood the markup with numerous amendments. A member can decide to offer an amendment on the spot. All they have to do is take the text to the clerk, and the chairman will have to recognize the amendment.
- Each members has 5 minutes to speak: For each amendment, every member has the right to speak for up to 5 minutes each, which means that Republicans can make the committee meeting — referred to around Capitol Hill as a markup — go as long as they want to today.
- What could end the session by 7 p.m. ET: The congressional ball at the White House, according to multiple sources, since a number of members — particularly Republicans — are expected to attend.
- Vote timing: Once the amendments have all been considered, the committee will vote to approve the articles of impeachment, sending them to the House floor, where they will likely get a vote next week.