Two Democratic leadership sources say it’s possible they could lose more than two votes on the two articles of impeachment. The full House is expected to vote on the articles next week.

We already know they’re going to lose...

Jeff Van Drew

Collin Peterson.

And they are going to likely pick up independent Justin Amash.

But Democrats could lose a handful more from swing districts on either or both articles. Many vulnerable members are not saying what they’ll do yet, as they had back to their districts this weekend and get feedback from voters.

Remember: They are not expecting mass defections and they expect to have more than enough votes for final passage.