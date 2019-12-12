The debate on articles of impeachment against Trump
In surprise twist, the committee didn't vote on the articles of impeachment
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has called a recess until tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. ET and will hold the vote on the two articles of impeachment at that time.
The decision comes after more than 13 hours of debate today.
Nadler's decision was derided by Republicans on the committee. The phrase "kangaroo court" was heard following the decision.
Here's what's happening right now in the meeting
The House Judiciary Committee are debating Chairman Jerry Nadler’s substitute amendment, which is just a committee procedure and is the final amendment before voting on the articles.
It’s still possible other members could offer additional amendments
But Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner suggested moments ago that this will be the last debate of the evening. If Sensenbrenner is speaking for the party here, we won’t see any new amendments from Republicans.
The debate has resumed
The House Judiciary Committee has resumed its debate over the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Democrats won’t cut off GOP amendments and are prepared to go very late
Democratic members and aides are signaling at the break that they are preparing to go as late as the GOP wants — and they won’t cut off amendments, even though House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has the right to do so.
When will the hearing end? It depends on when the GOP decides it has no more amendments to offer.
At the moment, Democrats are not considering punting the session to the morning and are prepared to go through night.
McConnell: "There is no chance the President is going to be removed from office"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell predicted tonight how the impeachment trial will end.
“We all know how it's going to end. There is no chance the President is going to be removed from office," the Kentucky Republican said.
McConnell, speaking on Fox News, called the Democrats’ case “so darn weak” and said he will coordinate with President Trump’s lawyers every step of the way when the case moves to the Senate.
The committee has been debating for 12 hours
The debate in the House Judiciary Committee tonight has been free-wheeling.
Any committee member has been able to offer an amendment to the impeachment articles and every lawmaker could speak up to debate it.
At one point, the impeachment debate even veered back two decades, as two lawmakers who were on the Judiciary Committee when President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 debated the merits of that case compared to the current impeachment proceedings.
They've been debating for 12 hours now.
The committee is now in recess
The House Judiciary Committee has taken a 30-minute recess at about 9 p.m. ET.
The committee has been debating amendments to the articles of impeachment for more than 12 hours today.
Fifth amendment to the articles of impeachment defeated in party-line vote
A fifth amendment to the articles of impeachment has been voted down by the House Judiciary Committee tonight by a vote of 23-17.
The amendment had been introduced by Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio. The amendment called to strike language that President Trump should be removed from office.
All four other amendments proposed today have been voted down.
Catch up: 4 takeaways from the committee meeting so far
The House Judiciary Committee continues to debate and consider the articles of impeachment against President Trump tonight.
Here's what's happened so far:
- Republican amendments rejected: A total of four amendments to the articles of impeachment have been introduced today and all have been voted down. One of the amendments wanted to replace the mention of former Vice President Joe Biden with his son Hunter Biden and Burisma in Article 1 while another would have added to the articles that US aid was released to Ukraine. The committee is currently debating a fifth amendment.
- On the vote timing: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced today that vote timing on the articles of impeachment in the full House will be announced after the Judiciary Committee votes tonight.
- The GOP blasts the impeachment process: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said that the impeachment debate "just lacks a certain sincerity" this morning, adding that "If I'm watching at home I'm thinking, 'well, where are they in the impeachment?' That is just a Democrat drive-by, to go and list crimes that you don't allege and that you don't have evidence for."
- About the President's middle name: House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler introduced an amendment this morning to change references of "Donald J. Trump" to "Donald John Trump" in the articles of impeachment. Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the committee, said the amendment showed the "absurdity" of impeachment.