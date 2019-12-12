Pence's lawyer rejects request to declassify Ukraine information

President Trump and Melania Trump attend the 2018 Congressional Ball at the White House. Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee is meeting today to consider amendments to the articles of impeachment against President Trump. After they finish the amendment process, the committee is expected to approve the articles.

For each amendment, every member has the right to speak for up to five minutes each, which means that Republicans can make the committee meeting go as long as they want.

But there is one thing that could end the session by 7 p.m. ET. That's when the congressional ball at the White House is scheduled to begin.

According to multiple sources, a number of members — particularly Republicans — are expected to attend, which means the session could wrap up by then.