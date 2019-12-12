Republican congressman slams Nadler for not voting tonight

Photo by Jonathan Newton-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, slammed Chairman Jerry Nadler after he abruptly ended the hearing to vote tomorrow on the two articles of impeachment, accusing Nadler of the "most bush league thing I have seen."

"Words cannot describe how inappropriate this was," Collins said, adding that he was taken by complete surprise by the decision.

Collins accused Democrats of wanting to put the vote on TV.

"I'm just beyond words at this point. But it shows the lack of case they have," he said.