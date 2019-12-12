The debate on articles of impeachment against Trump
Republican congressman slams Nadler for not voting tonight
Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, slammed Chairman Jerry Nadler after he abruptly ended the hearing to vote tomorrow on the two articles of impeachment, accusing Nadler of the "most bush league thing I have seen."
"Words cannot describe how inappropriate this was," Collins said, adding that he was taken by complete surprise by the decision.
Collins accused Democrats of wanting to put the vote on TV.
"I'm just beyond words at this point. But it shows the lack of case they have," he said.
Democratic congressman explains why there was no vote tonight: "We wanted to do it in broad daylight"
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, explained why House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler unexpectedly decided to move the vote on the two articles of impeachment to tomorrow morning.
"We want to do it in broad daylight. First thing in the morning so everyone can see exactly what's going on," Raskin told CNN's Don Lemon following Nadler's decision.
The vote is expected to happen at 10 a.m. ET.
In surprise twist, the committee didn't vote on the articles of impeachment tonight
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has called a recess until tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. ET and will hold the vote on the two articles of impeachment at that time.
The decision comes after more than 13 hours of debate today.
Nadler's decision was derided by Republicans on the committee. The phrase "kangaroo court" was heard following the decision.
Here's what's happening right now in the meeting
The House Judiciary Committee are debating Chairman Jerry Nadler’s substitute amendment, which is just a committee procedure and is the final amendment before voting on the articles.
It’s still possible other members could offer additional amendments
But Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner suggested moments ago that this will be the last debate of the evening. If Sensenbrenner is speaking for the party here, we won’t see any new amendments from Republicans.
The debate has resumed
The House Judiciary Committee has resumed its debate over the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Democrats won’t cut off GOP amendments and are prepared to go very late
Democratic members and aides are signaling at the break that they are preparing to go as late as the GOP wants — and they won’t cut off amendments, even though House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has the right to do so.
When will the hearing end? It depends on when the GOP decides it has no more amendments to offer.
At the moment, Democrats are not considering punting the session to the morning and are prepared to go through night.
McConnell: "There is no chance the President is going to be removed from office"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell predicted tonight how the impeachment trial will end.
“We all know how it's going to end. There is no chance the President is going to be removed from office," the Kentucky Republican said.
McConnell, speaking on Fox News, called the Democrats’ case “so darn weak” and said he will coordinate with President Trump’s lawyers every step of the way when the case moves to the Senate.
The committee has been debating for 12 hours
The debate in the House Judiciary Committee tonight has been free-wheeling.
Any committee member has been able to offer an amendment to the impeachment articles and every lawmaker could speak up to debate it.
At one point, the impeachment debate even veered back two decades, as two lawmakers who were on the Judiciary Committee when President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 debated the merits of that case compared to the current impeachment proceedings.
They've been debating for 12 hours now.
The committee is now in recess
The House Judiciary Committee has taken a 30-minute recess at about 9 p.m. ET.
The committee has been debating amendments to the articles of impeachment for more than 12 hours today.