Catch up: 3 takeaways from the committee meeting so far

Alex Brandon/AP

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment to strike the reference to Joe Biden from the impeachment articles and replace it with references to Burisma and Hunter Biden.

"This amendment strikes the reference of Joe Biden as the center of the proposed investigation and replaces it with the true topic of the investigation, Burisma and Hunter Biden. An essential element of the Democrats’ case on abuse of power is that the Bidens did nothing wrong," Gaetz said.

He went on to call Hunter Biden's appointment to the Ukrainian energy company an "interesting story."

"Hunter Biden and Burisma, that's an interesting story. And I think just about every American knows there's something up with that. $86,000 a month, no experience, working for some foreign government while your dad is the Vice President of the United States? Is there anyone who believes this is okay?" Gaetz said.

The committee members are now debating Gaetz's amendment.

