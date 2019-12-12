The debate on articles of impeachment against Trump
Catch up: 3 takeaways from the committee meeting so far
The House Judiciary Committee is meeting today to debate and consider the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
The committee is on a short break while they vote on an unrelated matter on the House floor.
Here's what's happened so far:
- Republican amendment rejected: An amendment introduced by Rep. Jim Jordan to strike the article accusing Trump of abuse of power from the impeachment articles was voted down by the committee. The 23-17 vote was along party lines.
- The GOP blasts the impeachment process: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said that the impeachment debate "just lacks a certain sincerity" this morning, adding that "If I'm watching at home I'm thinking, 'well, where are they in the impeachment?' That is just a Democrat drive-by, to go and list crimes that you don't allege and that you don't have evidence for."
- About the President's middle name: House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler introduced an amendment this morning to change references of "Donald J. Trump" to "Donald John Trump" in the articles of impeachment. Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the committee, said the amendment showed the "absurdity" of impeachment.
The committee just took a break
The House Judiciary Committee is in recess right now.
Chair Jerry Nadler said the committee would return to the meeting after members participate in votes on the House floor.
Republican introduces another amendment to the impeachment articles
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment to strike the reference to Joe Biden from the impeachment articles and replace it with references to Burisma and Hunter Biden.
"This amendment strikes the reference of Joe Biden as the center of the proposed investigation and replaces it with the true topic of the investigation, Burisma and Hunter Biden. An essential element of the Democrats’ case on abuse of power is that the Bidens did nothing wrong," Gaetz said.
He went on to call Hunter Biden's appointment to the Ukrainian energy company an "interesting story."
"Hunter Biden and Burisma, that's an interesting story. And I think just about every American knows there's something up with that. $86,000 a month, no experience, working for some foreign government while your dad is the Vice President of the United States? Is there anyone who believes this is okay?" Gaetz said.
The committee members are now debating Gaetz's amendment.
Watch more:
What the congressional terms that keep coming up at today's hearing actually mean
The House Judiciary Committee is moving forward with articles of impeachment — which means you might hear some congressional terms today.
Here's a look at some of the words and phrases that keep coming up:
- Markup: Today's Judiciary Committee hearing is a "markup." It's a meeting where a committee considers a resolution — in this case the articles of impeachment — and debates amendments on it. Lawmakers are essentially "marking up" the text.
- Striking the last word: A lot of representatives have said "I move to strike the last word" today as the House debates amendments. It's a maneuver that allows them time to speak. House rules allow each member five minutes to speak on each amendment. Since they're proposing a new amendment (a change to the text), they're given five more minutes.
- Whipping: If a party decides to "whip" its votes, it means it will encourage its members to vote a certain way and will count how many lawmakers from their party plan to support their proposals. Both the House Democrats and House Republicans have a "whip" — a representative who is responsible for mobilizing other members. Today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are not whipping votes. Republicans, however, are.
Judiciary chairman: Zelensky "had a gun to his head"
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler addressed the pressures faced by Ukraine during today's impeachment hearing.
"We have repeatedly heard that the Democrats are accusing President Zelensky and Mr. Yermak of lying because Mr. Zelensky said — President Zelensky said he wasn't pressured," Nadler said. "Of course he said he wasn't pressured."
"Nobody pushed me," Zelensky told CNN in September.
"He has a gun to his head," Nadler said. "The gun is the fact that the President of the United States, upon whom he depends for military aid, for help in many different ways, has shown himself willing to withhold that aid based on what he says, based on what he's willing to play along with the President for his own personal political goals."
Watch:
Amendment to strike abuse of power from the articles of impeachment voted down
After hours of debate an amendment introduced by Rep. Jim Jordan to strike the article accusing President Trump of abuse of power from the impeachment articles was voted down by the committee.
The vote was 17 in favor versus 23 against the amendment. The vote was along party lines with all Democrats voting against the amendment and all Republicans voting for it.
A second amendment is now being introduced.
Watch the vote:
Rep. Kevin McCarthy on impeachment trial: "I don't think there's enough facts to move it to the Senate"
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy was asked today about the prospect of a Senate impeachment trial for President Trump.
Here's what he said:
"I don't think there's enough facts to move it to the Senate."
"I don't think it has to last that long," the California Republican said, adding, "I have no fear."
Asked about who he thinks should serve as Trump's lawyer in the impeachment trial, McCarthy said, "I would want the very best counsel." McCarthy praised a couple of Republican members of the House — including Reps. John Ratcliffe and Jim Jordan — who have been active in the impeachment inquiry.
McCarthy suggested that whoever Trump selects to represent him as counsel should rely on Republicans like Jordan and Ratcliffe for information.
Republican senator says she is leaving witness discussions to McConnell and Schumer
Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican up for re-election, told CNN she is not ruling out having witnesses in a Senate trial. But she will not weigh in on how the trial is structured until Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell actually meet.
“Last time, with President Clinton’s trial, we did not have any live witnesses. There were three that the Senate ordered to be deposed and we had their depositions. I just want to see what the proposals are. I don’t want to prejudge the evidence that is going to be presented or the rules until I give the two leaders the opportunity to have their discussions.”
Collins said a lot is riding on the talks between Schumer and McConnell and that she hopes they will sit down and discuss the rules of the road “very soon.”
“I want to see what rules the leaders propose. It’s my understand[ing] that they have not yet started discussions and I hope those discussions will begin very soon," she said.
Republicans want total unity in voting against impeachment
House GOP leaders plan to begin whipping their members about the articles of impeachment vote during this afternoon, according to GOP sources.
A notice was sent to members last night from Republican Whip Steve Scalise.
The GOP is seeking total unity to vote against the articles.
For context: This is different from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's approach. She confirmed at her press conference today that Democrat leaders will not whip the vote and will allow members to vote their will.
Read the full notice below: