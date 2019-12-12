Judiciary chairman: Zelensky "had a gun to his head"

Alex Brandon/AP

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler addressed the pressures faced by Ukraine during today's impeachment hearing.

"We have repeatedly heard that the Democrats are accusing President Zelensky and Mr. Yermak of lying because Mr. Zelensky said — President Zelensky said he wasn't pressured," Nadler said. "Of course he said he wasn't pressured."

"Nobody pushed me," Zelensky told CNN in September.

"He has a gun to his head," Nadler said. "The gun is the fact that the President of the United States, upon whom he depends for military aid, for help in many different ways, has shown himself willing to withhold that aid based on what he says, based on what he's willing to play along with the President for his own personal political goals."

Watch: