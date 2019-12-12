The debate on articles of impeachment against Trump
House Majority Leader says timing on articles of impeachment vote will be announced tonight
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced today that vote timing on the articles of impeachment in the full House will be announced after the Judiciary Committee votes tonight.
Here's a portion of his statement:
"Today, the House Judiciary Committee is continuing its mark up of two articles of impeachment. Following Committee action on these articles, the Judiciary Committee will make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives. A path forward on the Floor will be announced following the Committee’s mark up.
Democratic congresswoman uses Sharpie to explain Trump's phone call with Ukraine
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, tweeted a photo today showing an annotated print out of a line from President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, which is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
Scanlon, who is part of the House Judiciary Committee debating amendments to the articles of impeachment against Trump today, printed out a photo of Trump telling Zelensky, "I would like you to do us a favor though."
"Let me break this down for you... #DefendOurDemocracy #ImpeachmentDebate" Scanlon tweeted.
Read Scanlon's tweet below:
Top Republican struggles to explain why GOP wanted to remove Joe Biden reference from resolution
Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, would not explain why Republicans are seeking to remove a reference of former Vice President Joe Biden in the impeachment resolution’s language discussing President Trump’s ask of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz had proposed an amendment to the articles of impeachment that would strike Joe Biden from the section in the articles that say Trump sought to publicly announce investigations into Biden.
When CNN's Manu Raju pointed out, "You did say Joe Biden," Collins replied "I didn't dispute you there... I said yes."
Another amendment to the impeachment articles was just voted down
Another amendment to the impeachment articles was just voted down by the House Judiciary Committee. The amendment would have replaced the mention of former Vice President Joe Biden with his son Hunter Biden and Burisma in Article 1 of the impeachment articles.
The vote was along party lines.
Another amendment is being introduced now.
Here's why activist Greta Thunberg was mentioned during the impeachment hearing today
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, used some of his speaking time this afternoon to list off the names of people who President Trump has insulted, including teenage activist and Time magazine's Person of the Year Greta Thunberg.
Jeffries' comments come after President tweeted an insult at the Swedish environmental activist this morning:
Here's what Jeffries said about Trump's comments:
"This is a President that attacks everybody to distract. Attacks everybody who won't bend the know to Donald J. Trump. He's attacked John McCain, a war hero. He's attacked Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican nominee. He's attacked Bob Mueller, a marine and distinguished professional in law enforcement. He's attacked your former speaker Paul Ryan. He attacks gold star families. He even attacked, today, a 16-year-old teenage activist Greta Thunberg. Are you here to defend that as well?"
Fact check: A congressman claimed that Ukrainian officials didn’t know about the delay of aid until late August. Here's what we know.
During the debate over the articles of impeachment today, Republican Rep. Mike Johnson claimed that top officials in Ukraine did not know until late August that the White House was withholding military aid.
“Let me correct something else,” Johnson said. “My good friend and trusted friend [Rep. Zoe] Lofgren said before the break at some point that the Ukrainians knew about the hold on the aid, but the fact is senior Ukrainian government officials did not know about the delay in funding until August 28th.”
What we know: It’s unclear when exactly Ukrainian government officials knew that nearly $400 million in military and security aid was being withheld. But there is evidence to suggest that some of them suspected there was an issue with the funding as early as July 25, the same day as President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to testimony from Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, before the House Intelligence Committee, some members of her staff told her that they had received queries about the aid from Ukrainian officials on July 25.
Cooper did not, however, know if the Ukrainian officials were aware of a hold on the aid or were just checking in.
The New York Times has reported that, according to Olena Zerkal, an ex-top official in Kiev, members of the Ukrainian government knew the aid was being held up at some point in late July, but Zerkal could not recall the exact date.
It wasn’t until Politico reported in late August that Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine that top Zelensky adviser, Andrey Yermak, texted Kurt Volker, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, with a link to the article and a message “we need to talk.”
Collins: "We're going to be here a long time"
Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee don't appear to be too concerned about missing tonight's congressional ball.
Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, indicated GOP members will be going over the articles of impeachment against President Trump for awhile.
"Look, we're going to be here a long time tonight and don't let anybody worry. There's plenty of balls we can go to. So if anybody thinks that might be in our minds, don't worry about it, keep asking. Because if we have to fact-check y'all all night, we will," he said, referring to the 2019 congressional ball, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.
Trump campaign manager sees perks in impeachment drama
President Trump's campaign manager weighed in on impeachment this morning and the effect it's having on the campaign.
Brad Parscale said the drama in Washington has helped them fundraise faster, fill up rallies easier and, overall, has "ignited a flame" for their base.
“I’ve always said I’d rather not have the President impeached," Parscale told reporters today. "I think the President did nothing wrong. But let’s just talk about statistically what occurred. First, and five minutes, afterward was fundraising. This lit up our base, lit up the people that are supporters of the President. They’re frustrated, they’re upset. That motivates voters."
Later, Parscale added, "Any time he’s attacked, any time people try to lessen that he’s a legitimate President in any way — his voters fight back. And I think that that is a motivation, I think it’s a huge miscalculation by them and I think they have no choice but it is a success metric.”
The Judiciary Committee is back in session
The House Judiciary Committee has resumed their debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump.