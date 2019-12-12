What we know about Trump's impeachment legal team

Two GOP officials familiar with planning for a Senate impeachment trial tell CNN they hope White House Counsel Pat Cipollone takes the lead role in defending President Trump — and not private defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.

One of those officials said there will likely be some Republican concerns about Dershowitz taking on a more public role.

"Cipollone is well respected in the Senate," the official said. "Most senators would say they hope he's in the driver's seat."

CNN's Pamela Brown reported earlier that Dershowitz is expected to handle a constitutional piece of the defense in the Senate trial. An official tells CNN it is possible Dershowitz could formally join the Trump legal team, but the White House counsel is taking the lead.