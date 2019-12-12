The debate on articles of impeachment against Trump
What we know about Trump's impeachment legal team
Two GOP officials familiar with planning for a Senate impeachment trial tell CNN they hope White House Counsel Pat Cipollone takes the lead role in defending President Trump — and not private defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.
One of those officials said there will likely be some Republican concerns about Dershowitz taking on a more public role.
"Cipollone is well respected in the Senate," the official said. "Most senators would say they hope he's in the driver's seat."
CNN's Pamela Brown reported earlier that Dershowitz is expected to handle a constitutional piece of the defense in the Senate trial. An official tells CNN it is possible Dershowitz could formally join the Trump legal team, but the White House counsel is taking the lead.
House schedule for next week starting to take shape
According to two Democratic leadership aides, Democrats are looking at a House floor schedule for next week that looks this:
- Tuesday: Spending deal
- Wednesday: Articles of impeachment
- Thursday: USMCA trade deal
Reminder: The schedule is subject to change.
Democratic sources also say they expect the House Rules Committee to approve a rule that would govern floor debate of the impeachment resolution. They don’t need to do a rule — and didn’t when President Bill Clinton was impeached — but if they don’t approve a rule, they would need an unanimous consent agreement with the GOP over the parameters of the floor debate. Getting such an agreement in this environment seems unlikely.
The floor vote on the rule would occur Wednesday before the articles are approved. Each article will be voted on separately.
The House Rules Committee would have to meet to approve the rule first — and that will likely happen Tuesday.
Trump and legal team mulling idea that a shorter impeachment trial may be better in the Senate
President Trump is listening to his lawyers about the idea that a shorter trial may be better in the Senate, a source familiar with White House discussions told CNN.
Lawyers advising Trump have been trying to make the case to him that a lengthy trial is risky, with the potential of allowing time for unforeseen bombshells that could change the calculus among senators weighing the President's case. The source said Trump has not ruled out this more cautious approach.
"When you're on defense, time is never on your side," the source said, arguing a shorter trial is much more advantageous to Trump.
"You just don't know what's going to erupt or not erupt," the source added.
The source went on to say "things are fluid" as to whether witnesses would be called. But the current thinking is that both sides would present their case in a Senate trial, without witnesses and then proceed to closing arguments. This would allow for a one- to two-week trial, the source estimated, cautioning a lot could change between now and a trial.
A third amendment to the impeachment articles was just voted down
A third amendment to the impeachment articles presented this afternoon was voted down by the House Judiciary Committee.
Democrats on the committee defeated the third GOP amendment to the articles of impeachment, this one from Rep. Andy Biggs. The amendment would have added to the articles that US aid was released to Ukraine.
The amendment was defeated 23-17 on a party line vote.
A fourth amendment is being introduced now.
House Majority Leader says timing on articles of impeachment vote will be announced tonight
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced today that vote timing on the articles of impeachment in the full House will be announced after the Judiciary Committee votes tonight.
Here's a portion of his statement:
"Today, the House Judiciary Committee is continuing its mark up of two articles of impeachment. Following Committee action on these articles, the Judiciary Committee will make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives. A path forward on the Floor will be announced following the Committee’s mark up.
Democratic congresswoman uses Sharpie to explain Trump's phone call with Ukraine
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, tweeted a photo today showing an annotated print out of a line from President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, which is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
Scanlon, who is part of the House Judiciary Committee debating amendments to the articles of impeachment against Trump today, printed out a photo of Trump telling Zelensky, "I would like you to do us a favor though."
"Let me break this down for you... #DefendOurDemocracy #ImpeachmentDebate" Scanlon tweeted.
Read Scanlon's tweet below:
Top Republican struggles to explain why GOP wanted to remove Joe Biden reference from resolution
Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, would not explain why Republicans are seeking to remove a reference of former Vice President Joe Biden in the impeachment resolution’s language discussing President Trump’s ask of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz had proposed an amendment to the articles of impeachment that would strike Joe Biden from the section in the articles that say Trump sought to publicly announce investigations into Biden.
When CNN's Manu Raju pointed out, "You did say Joe Biden," Collins replied "I didn't dispute you there... I said yes."
Another amendment to the impeachment articles was just voted down
Another amendment to the impeachment articles was just voted down by the House Judiciary Committee. The amendment would have replaced the mention of former Vice President Joe Biden with his son Hunter Biden and Burisma in Article 1 of the impeachment articles.
The vote was along party lines.
Another amendment is being introduced now.
Here's why activist Greta Thunberg was mentioned during the impeachment hearing today
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, used some of his speaking time this afternoon to list off the names of people who President Trump has insulted, including teenage activist and Time magazine's Person of the Year Greta Thunberg.
Jeffries' comments come after President tweeted an insult at the Swedish environmental activist this morning:
Here's what Jeffries said about Trump's comments:
"This is a President that attacks everybody to distract. Attacks everybody who won't bend the know to Donald J. Trump. He's attacked John McCain, a war hero. He's attacked Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican nominee. He's attacked Bob Mueller, a marine and distinguished professional in law enforcement. He's attacked your former speaker Paul Ryan. He attacks gold star families. He even attacked, today, a 16-year-old teenage activist Greta Thunberg. Are you here to defend that as well?"