The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
How the committee impeachment vote will play out
House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — against President Trump yesterday.
Now, the House Judiciary Committee will vote on approving the articles. That process beings tonight. Here's what we're expecting:
- 7 p.m. ET: members will have five minutes each to give opening statements, according to a sources.
- Tomorrow morning: The committee will start considering amendments. It's not clear how long this part of the process could go.
The articles, if approved, would go then go to the House floor next week. A simple majority is needed to approve them there — and that's the vote that could officially impeach President Trump.
It’s unclear exactly when the articles will be considered on the floor next week.
Trump assaults facts to survive impeachment
Donald Trump is looking to survive impeachment the same way he built his powerful presidency -- by assaulting facts and seeking to expand the limitations of the office he is accused of abusing.
On the day that Democrats proposed two articles of impeachment against him, the President and his courtiers laid down a fresh fog to obscure the evidence that incriminates him.
The President also issued a mocking defense of his conduct at a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night -- arguing that the charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress are "not even a crime."
"Everyone said this is impeachment-lite. This is the lightest impeachment in the history of our country, by far. It's not even like an impeachment," Trump said.
Attorney General William Barr meanwhile reprised his role spinning his boss out of trouble, dismissing his own department's watchdog report that debunked Trump's repeated claim that a "deep state" coup tried to bring him down. Barr also breathed fresh life into another of Trump's conspiracy theories -- that the FBI's Russia investigation was unjustified and rooted in political bias by Obama administration officials.
"I think our nation was turned on its head for three years, I think, based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press," Barr said Tuesday in an interview with NBC News.
The comments reflected the tendency of the Trump administration to deflect damning facts and to create new narratives that the President and his fans find more appealing.
Trump's never ending stream of misinformation, half-truths and conspiracy theories seems designed to confuse voters, and to create ambiguity and uncertainty about the outcome of investigations in a way that leaves even the closest observer unsure about the facts.
The House Judiciary Committee will begin formal discussions about the articles of impeachment tonight, according to a source familiar.
The meetings will be public and on camera.
Here's how the next couple days are expected to proceed:
- Today: At 7 p.m., the committee will meet and members will have the opportunity to make opening statements. Each member gets 5 minutes.
- Thursday: At 9 a.m., the committee will start considering amendments. There is no timing on when it will end.