Live TV
Edition
Edition
Live Updates

The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:33 a.m. ET, December 11, 2019
1 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 35 min ago

What to expect today in the Trump impeachment inquiry

The House Judiciary Committee will begin formal discussions about the articles of impeachment tonight, according to a source familiar.

The meetings will be public and on camera.

Here's how the next couple days are expected to proceed:

  • Today: At 7 p.m., the committee will meet and members will have the opportunity to make opening statements. Each member gets 5 minutes.
  • Thursday: At 9 a.m., the committee will start considering amendments. There is no timing on when it will end.