Mitch McConnell will move to acquit Trump, not merely dismiss charges, sources say
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not expected to hold a vote on a motion to dismiss the impeachment articles against President Trump, but would instead move to a final vote acquitting the President when a majority of senators believe the trial has run its course, two GOP senators told CNN.
That’s significant because Republicans want to have an actual vote on acquittal — to clear the President of the charges against him — and not simply rely on a 51-vote threshold procedural motion to dismiss the hotly-disputed case.
The Constitution mandates 67 votes are required to convict the President and remove him from office, a barrier widely considered too high to be reached in this case.
One vote McConnell can’t rely on is that of Vice President Mike Pence who has “no role in impeachment,” according to an GOP leadership aide, despite being President of the Senate with the mandate to break ties.
But Pence’s power, which applies to legislation and nominations, doesn’t apply to when the Senate is weighing removing his boss, an obvious conflict of interest since he would ascend to replace Trump if he were removed. Instead, Chief Justice John Roberts would preside at the trial and any tie motions would fail.
One of the senators, speaking anonymously, said McConnell would not call a vote on the motion to proceed to the impeachment articles unless he knew he had the 51 votes needed to succeed.
The other senator, John Cornyn of Texas, said it “would make more sense” to move to vote on the actual articles of impeachment — with their 67-vote requirement — than a motion to dismiss and “decide this on a 51-vote threshold, with the potential tie and all the recriminations that would flow from that.”
McConnell hinted at this strategy when he spoke to reporters Tuesday and said the Senate would have two choices after hearing opening arguments from the House impeachment managers and the President’s defense counsel.��
“It could go down the path of calling witnesses and basically having another trial or it could decide — and again, 51 members could make that decision — that they’ve heard enough and believe they know what would happen and could move to vote on the two articles of impeachment,” he said. “Those are the options. Not decisions have been made yet.”
Rep. Hank Johnson: America faces "one heck of an emergency"
Rep. Hank Johnson, a Democrat from Georgia, said he believes President Trump's actions were too troubling to ignore and that's why he has decided to support the impeachment inquiry.
"I simply felt that impeachment should be reserved for moments when our democracy itself is in danger. When the sign says 'In case of emergency, break glass,' there better be one heck of an emergency. I did not call for impeachment before. But I call for impeachment today. Because this is one heck of an emergency," Johnson said tonight on the Hill.
Johnson added: "We are here because President Trump tried to sabotage that democratic process."
Democratic congressman: "President Trump's attempt to subvert an election was an attack on America"
Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, called President Trump's actions an "affront to our Constitution and free and fair elections" tonight during his opening statement.
"President Trump's subversive and illegal action in seeking foreign interference are an affront to our Constitution and free and fair elections. They are an affront to the founders and the suffragettes who fought for voting rights," Cohen said.
Cohen added: "President Trump's attempt to subvert an election was an attack on America."
More context on Trump and Ukraine: The President demanded that the newly-elected Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, publicly announce investigations into a political rival that he apparently feared the most, former Vice President Joe Biden, and into a discredited theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
To compel the Ukrainian President to do his political bidding, Trump conditioned two official acts on the public announcement of the investigations: a coveted White House visit and critical US military assistance Ukraine needed to fight its Russian adversary.
Rep. Steve Chabot calls impeachment inquiry "most tragic mockery of justice in the history of this nation"
During his opening statement tonight, Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican from Ohio, was unwavering in his support for President Trump, calling the impeachment inquiry the "most tragic mockery of justice in the history of this nation."
"We are witnessing, I believe, the most tragic mockery of justice in the history of this nation. We are witnessing an inexplicable rush to impeach a President who is disliked, no, loathed by most of my Democratic colleagues and by their supporters and as a result of that loathing they see fit to abandon all basic tenets and due process guaranteed by every American under the Constitution," Chabot said.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says Trump "perpetrated constitutional crimes"
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, shared a bit of American history tonight during her opening statement, claiming President Trump "perpetrated constitutional crimes."
"The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, perpetrated constitutional crimes. Why does this matter today now in this moment on the journey of America's history? Because truth matters and where truth rests trust builds. The Constitution is a plain language set of laws that Americans for generations have adhered to and been protected by. It is a list of crimes and forbidden actions not to be taken by our governors," Lee said.
Lee added: "The founding fathers believe the Bill of Rights is a living document, freedom of speech, ending slavery. So today my case will rest on truth and trust."
Republican congressman calls Trump impeachment "weakest case in history"
Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, a Republican from Wisconsin, blasted the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry tonight, calling it the "weakest case in history."
"When we're debating here, in my opinion, is the weakest case in history, and yet the Democrats have decided to go full speed ahead again, because of the clock and the calendar with an incomplete record simply by using hearsay evidence and trashing the rules of the House every time they can in order to speed things up, with a pre-ordained conclusion and that is a partisan vote for impeachment," he said in his opening statement.
Sensenbrenner went on to say the process could have been bipartisan, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler "blew their opportunity."
"If they could have made it bipartisan, they blew their opportunity very early on with their trashing of the rules and the trashing of what is in the history of this committee," he said.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren calls the impeachment inquiry a "a serious moment for our country"
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, did not mince words with her opening statement tonight on Capitol Hill, claiming the House Judiciary Committee has received "direct evidence about the President's actions to threaten our national security, undermine the integrity of the next election and is a violation of his oath."
"This is a serious moment for our country. I've worked on presidential impeachments as part of this committee twice before, and a third time brings me no joy. Members of the Congress all take an oath to uphold the Constitution when a president violates a constitutional order we have an obligation to live up to our oath of office to deal with that. Last week the committee got direct evidence about the President's actions to threaten our national security, undermine the integrity of the next election and is a violation of his oath," Lofgren said.
Lofgren went on to add: "President Trump has not only abused his power for the upcoming election, he used a foreign power to do it. George Washington would likely be astonished since he warned against the insidious wiles of foreign influence."
Collins slams Schiff and the obstruction of Congress article of impeachment
Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, took aim at House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and the obstruction of Congress article brought forward in the House against President Trump.
"The only obstruction we've seen here is obstruction of chairman Schiff of this investigation. He did not turn over the documents as he was supposed to. We get those last Saturday in a massive document after we already had a hearing and after we were getting ready for another hearing in which we were supposed to lay out the report and tonight — tonight he sends a letter of classified information that has been classified over to us tonight. Don't think for a second, American public, that this majority wants you to find the truth," Collins said tonight on the Hill.
Schiff was further critical of how fast the impeachment inquiry has developed.
These three GOP signs are on display at tonight's hearing
Republicans have several props in the House Judiciary Committee meeting room tonight, including three signs that go after Democrats for the impeachment inquiry.
One says "44% of House Democrats already voted to impeach President Trump. The outcome is predetermined."
